'Being isolated from one another has heightened our sense of community'

We have had our first death in town. It took the wind out of our sails. Everyone had been doing so well - supporting one another on WhatsApp groups, uploading uplifting songs and stories on Facebook and making sure everyone obeyed the rules.

Our first jolt was around 10 days ago, when we heard the town had its first case. Within minutes, everybody knew who, and the following day, why.

A few days later, 11 of that person's contacts tested positive for Covid-19 in town, and the town was declared a 'red zone'. Up to now, we had escaped - like the rest of Basilicata. The region had the lowest number of cases and deaths and our town of 4,600 had been spared.

But we feared we were living on borrowed time. So many of the town's young people work and go to university in the north of Italy - but would they stay there? Initially, most of them did when Lombardy and the other regions were in lockdown, including Modena that has a larger population of locals from here than are left.

When news of the complete lockdown leaked and thousands dashed for trains and buses south before midnight, there was a sense of foreboding - we were now in a queue just waiting for the virus as the town filled up.

The mayor increased the number of his regular video messages to his citizens, warning we were now at our most dangerous hour - to stay in, to stay at home.

In the beginning - which seems like months ago now, a different time - social distancing was introduced. We laughed - foreigner and local alike. Social distancing, in Italy? Only one person in a shop at a time? A metre between people in the cafe bars and restaurants? No kissing, no hugging? (They didn't need to say no handshaking, it's just not done.)

But the carabinieri became involved, driving around town, breaking up groups, telling them to go home or stand far apart. The coffee drinkers standing at the bars were told to finish up and leave. And they began to measure people sitting at tables in the restaurants. Even married couples were told to move apart.

In our little town, like in all others in this part of the world, the elderly men walk in groups of three and four, up and down town in the evening, their hands clasped behind their backs.

On sunny mornings the usual ones sit on the benches in the piazza - watching the world going by, and chatting. Until the carabinieri arrived with a measuring tape and it was one to a bench. The following day, they were all sent home, and the piazzas have been empty since.

First the restaurants were closed - pizzas could be delivered. Then the cafe bars shut. Then the gift shops, the clothes shop, the Chinese shop, the dry cleaners, the sweet shop, the furniture stores, the barbers and the hairdressers, the pasticceria - all shut. The big shopping centre 30 minutes' drive away was shut too.

The big market every second Friday disappeared, the smaller food market on Wednesdays went, the cheap clothes stalls with them, and our cheese man - with his wonderfully fresh, still warm ricotta, and pearls of mozzarella and his fluency in four languages - disappeared too.

There are no supermarkets in our town - well, there are but they are all fairly small. So they are all open, as are the fruit and vegetable shops, the butchers, the bakers, and the pharmacies. And the two little hardware shops.

Some go to their orto - their vegetable gardens of various sizes - outside town where they grow enough produce to feed themselves, and some sell from the doorstep of their houses. But if they are caught on the road by the carabinieri on their kilometre or two walk, they will be sent home.

Suddenly, masks became popular - and standing outside a shop waiting your turn to go inside meant a lot of questioning and arguing if you were not wearing a mask. Only one person to a car now and they have stopped the men doing their passeggiata (their evening stroll) in their cars - even those wearing masks. Word went around that plastic gloves are now compulsory.

We are now a red zone - nobody leaves or enters town unless it's an absolute necessity and you can prove it. Nobody leaves their homes.

The civil protection volunteers have sanitised the streets a few times, are distributing food to those who can't leave their homes, are keeping an eye on the many elderly living alone. The church bells ring reassuringly several times a day although there are no Masses. One evening I saw two older women sitting on the steps of a house, wearing sunglasses and woolly caps, a good distance from their home. Who could blame them for making a little escape.

Now there's no longer the daily stroll up town to buy fresh vegetables, cheese from the various vendors, cakes on a Sunday, bread in the morning. Now we now plan our week's menus, make a list, fill out the form saying the time we left the house and why, don our masks, arm ourselves with dishwashing gloves and spend 35 minutes on a Friday morning buying food and catching up with the gossip.

But on Sunday last, we were hit with two local GoFundMe appeals, one raising money to help provide food for families in difficulties in town, the other raising money for equipment for one of the local hospitals. Somehow now we feel staying safe is not what its all about - you need others to be ok as well.

And now, the news that Massimo (not his real name) has died. Being isolated from one another seems to have heightened the sense of community and frightened us for its fragility. No, we are not alone. Yes, we are all in this together.

