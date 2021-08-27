Beacon Hospital did not try alternatives for surplus vaccines before giving them to private school staff, report finds

The Beacon Hospital did not try to find HSE staff, local shop workers, bus drivers, gardai or people living in crowded conditions to offer surplus Covid-19 vaccines to instead of teachers in private school located in another county, an inquiry report said today.

The report was called for by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly carried out for the HSE by reviewer Cornelia Stuart.It was commissioned by the HSE after controversy arose last March.

It had emerged the Beacon Hospital in south Dublin which was running a vaccination clinic for the HSE for free for healthcare workers gave surplus jabs to 20 teachers from St Gerard’s school in Bray, Wicklow.

The reviewer said she was told by the Beacon Hospital that the choice of the school was considered feasible because, for legitimate family reasons, the chief executive Michael Cullen had the mobile phone number of the headmistress of the school.

It has previously emerged Mr Cullen’s children attend the school.

The review said that “Beacon Hospital asserted that this was a preferable option on the basis that they could access a group of potential recipients via one phone call rather than having to identify and contact potential recipients on an individual basis.”

The hospital justified the selection of the teachers on the basis that they were a distinct group that they felt could be mobilised quickly and within thetimeframe of dictated by the stability of the vaccine in syringe.

“This was considered by the Beacon Hospital as one hour despite there being no evidence to support this.”

The inquiry found the school in accepting the offer did so in good faith and on the basis of assurances received from the chief executive – that it was legitimate and above board and with the permission of the HSE.

“The reviewer sought evidence from the Beacon Hospital and HSE staff whom she met with, in relation to whom in the HSE had provided permission but was unable to ascertain any.

“When asked if consideration had been given to groups higher on the allocation list than the teachers, the Beacon Hospital confirmed that such consideration had not been given.”

“The reviewer is of the view that there were a number of other options availablethat could have been considered beforethe teachers taking into accountthe sequencing guideline in place.

The most obvious option would then have been to call the HSE’s local health area office CHO 6, who were at an earlier stage in their vaccination programme.

The HSE's CHO 6 confirmed to the reviewer that if contacted at that time on the March 23 they could have sent staff to the hospital within the timeframe suggested.

The inquiry was told by the hospital it was its view the HSE office would not have be able to respond to a request for staff at such short notice in a time-pressured situation.

“ In the opinion of the reviewer, this is not a correct assertion.”

It is reasonable to conclude that they would have been able to ‘pull staff from their listing’ to fill the 20 slots, said the review.

The report pointed to alternatives included those living or working in crowded conditions where social distancing was difficult to maintain or key workers in the food supply system, public and commercial transport and other vital services .

The Beacon hospital said it was aware that teachers, personnel and facilities staff from two schools catering for children with an intellectual disability had already been vaccinated in the clinics it held and this influenced the thought process.

However, the reviewer pointed out these two schools are both organisations in receipt of HSE funding which provide a range of services tochildren with intellectual disabilities.

In its conclusion the report said the Beacon Hospital clinic came on stream at a critical point in the national vaccination programme.

It contributed significantly to the vaccination of non-acute healthcare staff at a time when it was critical for these staff to maintainor restorethe delivery of services to vulnerable groups.

The vaccination model employed however had two main weaknesses which became evident due to the nature of the clinic on March 23.

The first of these was that the model relied on a predictable flow of persons to be vaccinated.

The second was that vaccinedoses were drawn into syringesin advance of persons attending for vaccination, based on attendance predicationsand contrary to the HSE’s Clinical Guidance for Covid.When faced with the situation of having excess vaccine on hand they sought to utilise this by identifying all available unvaccinated staff within the Beacon Hospital.

There is no evidence that the School had solicited the BHVC for vaccines prior to being offered the vaccines on the 23rdMarch.

The Reviewer is therefore satisfied that on March 23 acted in good faith and on the assurances received from the CEO of the Beacon Hospital,that the offer of the vaccines was entirely legitimate, above board and with the permission of the HSE.

The HSE said today it will consider the report and any learnings from it.