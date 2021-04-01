| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Beacon boss was warned to stick to strict HSE jab guidance

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Eavan Murray and Senan Molony

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen was warned to stick to strict vaccination guidance just weeks before it distributed jabs to teachers at his children’s private school.

The vaccine steering group wrote to all hospital CEOs in the wake of the previous Coombe vaccination controversy.

The aim was to identify if there had been “any deviation from this guidance” and outline the “number of staff involved and circumstance around rationale for same”.

Most Watched

Privacy