Beacon boss was warned to stick to strict HSE jab guidance

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen was warned to stick to strict vaccination guidance just weeks before it distributed jabs to teachers at his children’s private school.

The vaccine steering group wrote to all hospital CEOs in the wake of the previous Coombe vaccination controversy.

The aim was to identify if there had been “any deviation from this guidance” and outline the “number of staff involved and circumstance around rationale for same”.

However, despite this warning, the Beacon became ensnared in controversy just weeks later when teachers and creche workers were offered the vaccine.

Now the embattled CEO at the hospital is facing an uncertain future after the board of the hospital announced a review into the controversy, amid calls for him to resign.

A memo seen by the Irish Independent, dated January 19, asked Mr Cullen for assurances that the Beacon was in compliance with strict HSE vaccine sequencing rules.

The memo drew attention to the rules and guidelines set out in “the Sequencing of Covid-19 Vaccination of Frontline Healthcare Workers”.

Trevor O’Callaghan, CEO of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, writing on behalf of the Covid-19 Vaccination Steering Group, asked all hospital CEOs to account for any deviation from vaccination protocol.

“If there has been any deviation from this guidance can you advise re number of staff involved and circumstance around rationale for same,” he said.

The incident at the Beacon, first highlighted by the Irish Daily Mail, follows a similar incident at the Coombe Hospital in January, when surplus vaccines were given to the Master’s immediate family.

Mr Cullen said the situation at the Beacon arose because there were more than 200 no-shows for a jab clinic.

This happened because of double-booking with the Aviva stadium, and his facility was under time pressure to administer the doses.

The non-executive members of the board of the Beacon Hospital said they will consider the findings of an independent review into how Covid-19 vaccines were given to teachers in the private school and “take any necessary actions required”.

The board, which met on Monday, unreservedly

apologised.

But there was angry criticism of the whole affair in the Dáil yesterday, with Mr Cullen accused of “stealing” vaccines and being “caught red handed”.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said in the chamber: “The CEO of the Beacon Private Hospital has been caught red-handed. And he must go.

“He used his position of power to steal at least 20 Covid vaccines, and use them as if they were his own public personal property.

“If it was a cleaner who went in and robbed 20 vaccines, he’d be arrested for theft.”



Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald raised what she called “the Beacon shenanigans”. “The guidelines issued by the HSE were set to one side and an individual arbitrarily chose those who might be vaccinated,” she said.

“This highlights, above all else, apart from the elites and the insiders and all of that, the lack of oversight and surveillance that is in play.

“We heard about the Beacon because of good journalism and someone stepping forward, not because we have adequate oversight.

“I want to know what is going to be done to remedy that deficiency.”