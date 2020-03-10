Banks not ruling out allowing people to defer mortgage payments amid potential coronavirus disruption

BANKS have not ruled out allowing mortgage holders to defer monthly repayments if the coronavirus causes massive economic disruption.

A leading British bank and lenders in Italy are to allow mortgage holders to defer their payments due to the expected impact of the conoravirus.

If a mortgage holder or renter is forced to self-isolate, gets sick and cannot work, or his or her employer is unable to operate, their incomes are going to be affected, experts said.

Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland, which owns Ulster Bank here, and the Italian banks say they will allow deferment of mortgage and loan repayments for up to three months for customers impacted by coronavirus.

RBS said it will also waive early closure charges on fixed savings accounts and provide refunds on credit card cash advance fees to help affected customers access much needed funds.

The bank has followed the lead of the Italian government, who said it will suspend mortgage repayments and other household bills across the nation as the whole country is put on lockdown.

Chairman of the Consumers Association of Ireland Michael Kilcoyne called on banks in this country to allow people to defer monthly repayments.

And landlords, particularly vulture funds that own rental properties here, were called on to give tenants a break if the virus stops people earning money.

“Renters need to be considered as well as mortgage holders. Vulture funds that own rentals are bleeding people dry and now they have an opportunity to show they care.”

He suggested that landlords should add any deferred payments on to the end of the lease and to be paid when the tenant is moving on.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said banks here should offer a time-limited suspension of mortgage payments for those affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Additionally, rent support should also be provided for those in private rental accommodation who are affected, he said.

Banks here have been asked about their plans, but have yet to reply.

However, most indicated that they were not ruling out allowing mortgage holders to suspect payments if there is major financial disruption due to the virus.

Italy's deputy economy minister said on Tuesday that payments on mortgages will be suspended across the whole of the country.

"Yes, that will be the case, for individuals and households," Laura Castelli said in an interview with Radio Anch'io, when asked about the possibility.

Italy's banking lobby ABI said on Monday lenders representing 90pc of total banking assets would offer debt moratoriums to small firms and households grappling with the economic fallout from Italy's coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's government will also approve measures worth around €10 billion to counteract the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the industry minister said.

Stefano Patuanelli told Radio Capital the measures would likely cause the budget deficit to rise to just under 3% of national output this year.

A government source told Reuters on Monday the Treasury was considering lifting the budget deficit to 2.8pc of national output this year. It only announced last week that it planned to hike the deficit to 2.5pc from a previous goal of 2.2pc.

Patuanelli said that the government would likely approve a first group of measures worth less than the targeted €10 billion and that more would then be added at a second stage.

The total number of deaths linked to the virus in Italy are now 463, accounting for 52pc of fatalities outside of China.

With all of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners, it remains to be seen how the country can cope. Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks, lending weight to the stringent measures announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

Businesses, including bars and restaurants, have been told they can only remain open if they can guarantee customers remain a metre apart.

"That is the least of my worries. The real problem is there is no one here," said Franco Giovinazzo, who runs Spazio Caffe in Rome and had sold just six coffees in the normally busy breakfast period on Monday.

Online Editors