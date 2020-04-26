| 6.5°C Dublin

Balancing act for Merkel as Germany adapts to a new life after lockdown


Wolfgang Schauble said the economy has to function. Photo: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski Expand

Buying a book in the St George bookshop in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district was always fun, but it's an especially pleasurable, even emotional, experience after a month of lockdown. The city government has relaxed measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 and bookshops can open again. All shops of less than 800 square metres can open, although bars and restaurants remain closed.

Germany's situation is stabilising but there is growing disagreement about balancing the need to resolve the pandemic and the urgent requirement to kickstart Europe's biggest economy.

At 156,500 cases, Germany has the fifth-highest number of people with Covid-19 in the world but has managed to keep its death rate down to around 3.75pc. Data from the Johns Hopkins University shows the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany held below 2,000 for a second day, while new deaths were at the second-lowest level in six days.

