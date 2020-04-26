Balancing act for Merkel as Germany adapts to a new life after lockdown

Buying a book in the St George bookshop in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district was always fun, but it's an especially pleasurable, even emotional, experience after a month of lockdown. The city government has relaxed measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 and bookshops can open again. All shops of less than 800 square metres can open, although bars and restaurants remain closed.

Germany's situation is stabilising but there is growing disagreement about balancing the need to resolve the pandemic and the urgent requirement to kickstart Europe's biggest economy.

At 156,500 cases, Germany has the fifth-highest number of people with Covid-19 in the world but has managed to keep its death rate down to around 3.75pc. Data from the Johns Hopkins University shows the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany held below 2,000 for a second day, while new deaths were at the second-lowest level in six days.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose reaction to the crisis has been widely praised, has warned against a premature easing of restrictions. But she is coming up against opposition born of what the Germans call "Existenzangst" - family-run businesses fear for their very existence and are increasingly frustrated with the government's step-by-step response to the pandemic and the effect of confinement measures.

A survey in the 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung' showed almost a fifth of German companies are worried about insolvency spurred by the coronavirus fallout. Small stores have taken a big hit during the lockdown and the return to normality can't come quickly enough to keep all staff.

Some are doing takeaways and there are queues, with people following social distancing rules outside, and a constant stream of Deliveroo bikers carrying large backpacks of takeaway food.

"What can you do? We are all in this together. It's not like some of our competitors have been able to stay open, so the customers will come back eventually. But we can't wait too long," said an Italian restaurateur.

Bundestag president and former finance minister Wolfgang Schauble, who at 77 years of age remains a very influential figure in German political life, said in an interview that in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, not everything was subordinate to the protection of life.

"We can't leave this decision up to virologists alone. We need to weigh up the enormous economic, social, psychological and other effects.

"Simply stopping everything for two years would have terrible consequences," Mr Schauble told the 'Tagesspiegel' newspaper in an interview.

He also warned against overloading the state's ability to act to counter the virus, and said the economy needed to be able to function.

Mr Schauble has also called for school holidays in the summer to be shortened to allow students time to catch up.

As in other countries, the coronavirus is tearing the social fabric. The Germans love their football - one young man called Berat, smoking outside a health food supermarket, said he was happy to follow the regulations but was mostly concerned about when the Bundesliga football season would resume.

The Bundesliga is talking about introducing "ghost games" to play out the remaining nine games of the season and ensure clubs get the TV revenues they need to ensure survival.

"If we don't play for the next few months, the Bundesliga will drown. It will cease to exist in its current form," said managing director of Borussia Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Travellers on the U-Bahn subway and trams are strongly encouraged to wear face masks, but the city authorities have said they won't enforce this ruling. Around half of the passengers wear masks. Vending machines selling masks are popping up in the subway stations. In the state of Saarland, the government is distributing five masks for each of the state's one million inhabitants.

Photographs show parks like the Weinsberg at the border with the Mitte downtown district teeming with people, and a few groups of teenagers were definitely getting too close, but people are generally observing social distance rules.

Outside the Volksbuhne theatre nearby, around 1,000 protesters staged an illegal demonstration, shouting "I want my life back", and held up signs saying "protect constitutional rights" and "vaccination terrorism". Both left-wing and right-wing extremists join the demos, and they include anti-vaccination lobbyists, religious extremists and anarchists who believe the coronavirus is a plot by elites.

These demonstrations aside, there is a realisation, and apparent acceptance, among the German populace that the coronavirus is going to require sacrifices.

Tourism is a sensitive subject - a key vector for the spread of the virus in Germany was heavy exposure among winter sport tourists at après-ski bars in Ischgl in Austria.

Markus Soder, state premier in Bavaria, Germany's worst affected state, has warned against getting hopes up at a meeting next week between the chancellor and leaders from the 16 states.

"It's good to exchange views as often as possible, but I wouldn't expect too much this time," Mr Soeder said in an interview with 'Focus' magazine.

"It would make sense if we did an update next Thursday, but not rush into additional rash actions."