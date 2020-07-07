| 10.9°C Dublin

Bad TV and 80s music: our quirky lockdown obsessions

What got you through the months of confinement? Four Irish Independent writers reveal their very personal fixations

Katie Byrne, Tanya Sweeney, Ian O'Doherty and Meadhbh McGrath

Banana bread. Connell's chain. Sourdough starters. Joe Wicks. There was just something about lockdown that encouraged us to become utterly obsessed with random things. And some of our obsessions were a little more random than others. Here, four Irish Independent writers reflect on the fixations that have helped them pass the time:

Columnist Katie Byrne: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

I had big plans for lockdown. I was going to compose a song, learn a language, memorise the periodic table and somehow find time to do a 30-day squat challenge. I thought I was going to finally realise the full potential of my brain power. Then I discovered The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and experienced what felt more like a full frontal lobotomy.