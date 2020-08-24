Australian experience offers hope virus measures will help to suppress flu

Young children are seen as so-called 'super spreaders' of flu and have been among the main winter sources of transmission within families where elderly or sick relatives may be most at risk from the infection.

When flu meets Covid-19, the fear is that older people and those with underlying conditions are facing a double whammy which could have serious consequences and overwhelm hospitals.

Vaccinating all children aged two to 12 years for the first time with a safe nasal spray is aimed at helping to stop flu in its tracks.

Highly-infectious

Children have been considered a source of passing on the highly infectious flu virus partly because they don't always wash their hands or do not use tissues properly. They are regarded as a lower risk for transmission of Covid-19 from what we have learned so far. But if they infect others for whom flu could be life-threatening this winter, they will be adding to a toll of sickness and death as well as piling more pressure on the system.

Risk to young and old

For older people and those with underlying health conditions, the flu can cause serious conditions like pneumonia and bronchitis. Flu can sometimes result in serious complications, especially for very young children and those with long-term health problems, such as moderate or severe asthma, for whom it can even be life threatening.

Benefit of Covid-19 measures

A glimmer of light from the anti-Covid 19 infection control measures in Australia, which has its winter during our summer, is that its flu rates have dramatically fallen there. Physical distancing, control of coughing and sneezing and handwashing have all helped slow the spread of flu. The closure of schools probably also had a big part in the better picture on flu there.

But the risk could rise here when classrooms stay open over winter. In Australia, vaccination rates also jumped and we can learn from that. High take-up of the vaccine is also needed among older people and health staff.

Pop-up car park clinics

GPs, depending on the kind of surgery space they have, need to set up clinics to administer the flu vaccine to children over a number of weeks. A clean garden shed or a tent may be used to cope with some of the volume of children who need to be administered the flu vaccine in the form of a nasal spray.

Overlapping symptoms

One of the practical reasons to reduce flu is because some of the symptoms of the virus can overlap with those of Covid-19. Fever, persistent cough, fatigue, sore throat or headaches can be common in both illnesses. It is important to come up with a proper diagnosis of both to allow for doctors to prescribe the right care for the patient.

Nasal spray

The vaccine for children is painless and it has been administered in the UK for a number of years. The vaccine is given as a single spray squirted up each nostril. It is needle-free, which is a big bonus for children. It is quick and comfortable. The vaccine is absorbed very quickly. Children with high temperature are advised to delay vaccination.