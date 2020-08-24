| 8.9°C Dublin

Australian experience offers hope virus measures will help to suppress flu

Children have been considered a source of passing on the highly infectious flu virus partly because they don't always wash their hands. Stock image

Children have been considered a source of passing on the highly infectious flu virus partly because they don&rsquo;t always wash their hands. Stock image

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Young children are seen as so-called 'super spreaders' of flu and have been among the main winter sources of transmission within families where elderly or sick relatives may be most at risk from the infection.

When flu meets Covid-19, the fear is that older people and those with underlying conditions are facing a double whammy which could have serious consequences and overwhelm hospitals.

Vaccinating all children aged two to 12 years for the first time with a safe nasal spray is aimed at helping to stop flu in its tracks.

