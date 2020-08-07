'At least 1,200 people will be laid off' - CEO of County Kildare Chamber vents frustration at 'irresponsible' local lockdown measures

AT LEAST 1,200 people will be laid off due to a “needless, irresponsible and knee jerk” Government reaction, Kildare Chamber of Commerce has said in reaction to the local lockdown.

Allan Shine, CEO of County Kildare Chamber, said this evening’s announcement by the Government will “cause an economic meltdown for the region.”

Mr Shine said the Government “have failed business in the region.”

The chamber’s membership of 400 members employs over 38,000 people.

They had all been attempting to restart their businesses, re-employing people along with upskilling and reskilling the workforce “to react to the economic environment we all face,” Mr Shine.

Mr Shine added, “There has been absolutely no engagement or consultation from NPHET, the HSE or anyone in Government.

“This announcement whilst mentioned throughout the day still comes as a complete and utter shock to businesses.

“We are at pains to understand why NPHET and the Government could not take the stance to order a comprehensive sweep of community testing in the areas affected in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

“It’s incredible there is no testing area in the county with a population of over 220,000 people with suspect cases having to travel to Dublin for testing, some by public transport.

“Community Testing would inform the government very quickly if Covid 19 is indeed in the community. Then and only then should the discussions of lockdown be taking place.

“What is very frustrating is the lack of engagement by the Government with the key stakeholders in the region.”

Mr Shine said the communities now needed daily government dialogue to ensure “an exit from lockdown as quickly as possible.”

“Public health is and will always be the number one focus,” he added.

“The economy must be a key focus also. Businesses are on a cliff edge and this imposed lockdown will close many permanently.”

Online Editors