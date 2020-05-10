ASTI confirms it will engage with the calculated grades process for Leaving Cert

The secondary teachers’ union, ASTI, has confirmed it will engage with the calculated grades process for the Leaving Cert, but says students should receive the full marks for the cancelled oral and practical exams.

The issue of the 100pc for orals and practicals is among a number of “major concerns” that the union says it wants to address “ as matter of urgency”.

The ASTI delivered its verdict on the calculated grades process after a meeting of its Standing Committee which went on for about 12 hours, over two evenings.

Previously, the other second-level teachers’ union, TUI, announced that it would support the calculated grades system, but said it was seeking clarification on a number of issues.

The ASTI has a long-standing policy of teachers not assessing their students for the purpose of State certification, but said that in the context Covid-19 pandemic it recognised that it was necessary to engage with the new process.

The union’s concerns includes the rescinding of the previous decision to award students 100pc for orals and certain practical examinations which were to have taken place earlier this year.

In its statement after the meeting, the ASTI called on Education Minister Joe McHugh “not to renege on his granting of full marks to students for orals, practicals, etc., and that this be extended to all Leaving Certificate project/ practical work.”

When the orals and practicals - which are worth between 20pc and 40pc of the marks in particular subject - were cancelled, the minister announced that students would get 100pc for those components. However, that was based on the written exams going ahead in the summer, which is not happening.

The minister has said exams will take place at a later date – November is the earliest being mentioned - and the question of how the orals and practicals will be treated then is under review.

Under the calculated grades system, teachers are expected to give their estimate of what students would have achieved in an oral or practical had they performed to their best standard.

The orals and practicals are normally assessed by examiners appointed the State Examinations Commission, (SEC), but the calculated grades process is entirely independent of the SEC.

Legally, the SEC has no authority to use calculated grades, so the Cabinet has approved a special unit within the Department of Education to oversee the process.

The ASTI has also raised an issue about the data to be relied upon by teachers in estimating grades for their students, but did not explain the nature of its concerns. The Department advises that they use a number of records such as classwork, homework, school exams, mock exams and coursework.

In addition, the union said it had concerns relating to equity and perceived objectivity for students as well as concerns relating to the professional integrity of teachers and school leaders, which, it said must be protected.

ASTI President Deirdre Mac Donald said these were extraordinary times and they acknowledge that difficult decisions had to be made in order to ensure Leaving Cert students are enabled to enter the next stage of their lives.

However, she said the process outlined by the minister was far from ideal and “we will be striving to improve the process in order to deliver fairness, objectivity, and equity for all students and protect the professional integrity of teachers.”

