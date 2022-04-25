| 9.8°C Dublin

As world reopens, North Korea is one of just two countries without vaccines

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he watches the test-firing of a new-type tactical guided weapon according to state media, North Korea, in this undated photo released on April 16, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE./File Photo Expand
A boy looks towards the north through a pair of binoculars near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Expand
South Korean soldiers patrol as a North Korean guard post is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Expand
Women dressed in traditional Korean attire walk past a celebrative poster on the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, April 25, 2022. The poster reads &quot;Historic root of our revolution&quot;. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin) Expand

Women dressed in traditional Korean attire walk past a celebrative poster on the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, April 25, 2022. The poster reads "Historic root of our revolution". (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Min Joo Kim

As mask mandates and social distancing requirements lift around the world, North Korea remains one of two countries that have not administered any coronavirus vaccines, with no sign of how it can ever begin to reopen despite a brewing humanitarian crisis for its people.

The vaccines that were allocated for North Korea through a United Nations-backed global vaccination effort are no longer available, officials said this month, after Pyongyang repeatedly rejected the initiative's offers of millions of doses.

