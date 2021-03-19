As the fourth wave hits Europe… how do Ireland’s current lockdown measures compare to other countries worldwide?

Ireland returned to a full lockdown in late December with the highest level of restrictions currently in place until at least 5 April, when a further review will be conducted.

Although many countries continue to operate under heavy restrictions as the race to vaccinate the population gets underway, we’ve watched in envy as others have begun to ease back into ‘normal life’.

We take a look at how Ireland compares to other countries, with some locking back down down as they enter a fourth wave… and others resuming what seems like a pre-Covid life.

United Kingdom: Months into third lockdown, plan to return to ‘normal’ by June

The UK is currently months into its third national lockdown, which they hope is their last.

On 22 February, the British government confirmed that an end was in sight when they published a four-step roadmap out of lockdown with the aim to lift all legal limits on social contacts by 21 June.

The plan, known as the “one-way road to freedom”, currently remains in effect as the UK gradually continues the easing of restrictions.

The UK continues to operate under a “stay at home” order which is expected to be lifted on 29 March.

Travel and tourism to and within the UK remains heavily regulated as mandatory hotel quarantine from high-risk countries came into effect last month.

Pupils have started returning to school and two people can currently meet up outdoors.

The government plans to reopen non-essential retail, hairdressers and gyms from 12 April, with pubs, cafés and restaurants also expected to reopen with outdoor seating only.

France: Entering new lockdown today as fourth wave hits

France remains on high alert as sixteen regions of the country, including Paris, entered into a new lockdown today which will be in place for at least four weeks.

Schools will remain open and outdoor activities will be allowed to go ahead within a 10km travel limit.

Non-essential shops will be required to close and nationwide travel will be prohibited.

Until now, the French government relied heavily on nightly curfews and weekend lockdowns.

France currently has a curfew between 18:00 and 06:00. Residents may move about freely during the day but remote working is strongly advised.

People who leave the house during curfew must have a form filled in and signed by an employer or other relevant source.

Cafes, restaurants, gyms, cinemas and theatres remain closed since October.

France has seen a massive spike in cases this week with 34,998 cases reported yesterday and more than 38,000 new infections the day before.

Spain: Regional lockdowns but Madrid bars and nightclubs are open under curfew

Spain is currently operating under regional lockdowns with a nationwide curfew of 11pm-6am currently in place until at least 9 May.

Although Spain remains under a state of emergency with regional variations in restrictions, some areas have been allowed to open essential shops at the weekends.

In other regions, bars and restaurants can open for breakfast and lunch but must be closed for dinner, except for takeout.

While most major European cities return to stricter lockdown measures, Madrid has begun reopening the tourism and hospitality industry, a sector which is vital to the economy that employs around 13pc of the Spanish workforce.

Madrid has some of the most relaxed restrictions in Europe with bars and nightclubs open until curfew begins at 11 pm.

The loose rules have seen hundreds of tourists flock to the Spanish capital to enjoy the newfound freedom their own countries has yet to offer.

An analysis of cell phones found that 2,560 French tourists were in Madrid last week, according to local media reports.

Although a negative Covid-19 test is required upon arrival into the country, many French tourists have been entering by road without presenting any documentation.

Italy: Entered new lockdown under threat of fourth wave

Half of Italy's 20 regions, including Rome, Milan and Venice, entered into a new lockdown on Monday which will remain in place until 6 April.

It comes as the government attempts to curb a recent spike in Covid-19 cases caused by the presence of new variants.

A nationwide curfew from 22:00 to 05:00 remains in place and travel between Italy's 20 regions is prohibited.

The country is divided into red, orange, yellow and white zones, based on local infection rates.

In regions labelled red zones, people are unable to leave their houses except for work or health reasons, with all non-essential shops closed.

In orange zones, people are banned from leaving their town and their region, except for work or health reasons, and bars and restaurants may only do delivery and take-away service.

Secondary school students have been allowed to return to some in-person lessons, but in red zones, all schools and nurseries are closed.

Restaurants and museums in red zones are also closed.

In yellow zones, bars and restaurants can now once again serve customers at tables and counters until 18:00.

In orange zones, restaurants and bars are closed except for takeaways.

Over the Easter weekend, the entire country will be considered a red zone, prompting a national lockdown from 3 April to 5 April.

Germany: Lockdown continues as cases increase

Germany has been in lockdown since 7 March, closing non-essential retail, cinemas, theatres and other public venues.

Due to the increasing number of cases, Berlin has become the first city to pause the country’s emergence from lockdown.

While children are allowed to return to school, restaurants and other public spaces will remain closed.

Germany currently allows entry for Schengen states and countries approved by the EU with low infection rates, including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

Since January, regions that are considered high-incidence areas and arrivals from EU and Schengen areas must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test before they can board an aircraft, ferry, bus or train.

Regardless of the result, arrivals from these high-risk areas must quarantine for ten days.

Entry from other countries is only possible at present for essential reasons.

New Zealand: Lowest level of restrictions, largely Covid free due to strict border controls

New Zealand entered Alert Level 1 last Friday, the lowest threat level of restrictions.

The island nation sparked envy worldwide as they declared themselves largely Covid free due to strict border controls.

Level 1 means masks must be worn on public transport, and mandatory 14 day quarantine remains in place for all arrivals.

Social distancing and good personal hygiene continues to be encouraged while New Zealanders are also advised to track their movements on public transport, in workplaces and when visiting businesses and shops using the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Other than a few exceptions for critical workers, only New Zealand residents and citizens are allowed into the country without first requesting to travel.

There is a one-way travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia which allows travelers from New Zealand to fly to Australian states without having to quarantine.

In January, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that New Zealand's borders will remain closed for most of this year, but the country will continue to pursue travel arrangements with neighboring Australia and other Pacific nations.

Australia: Borders remain closed – but life is relatively ‘normal’

Things are relatively normal in Australia, although restrictions are brought in when case numbers rise.

Australia has had fewer than 30,000 cases and just 909 deaths during the pandemic due to its swift border closures.

Australia’s borders remain closed to everyone except Australian citizens and residents.

All returning travellers must quarantine for 14 days upon entering the country.

All arrivals must also show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure and before boarding.

Australia has extended its international travel ban until 17 June, meaning Australian citizens are not allowed to leave the country unless they are granted an exemption.

Masks are only required when there is a significant rise of cases, on a regional basis.

However in Melbourne, face masks must currently be worn on public transport and in taxis, in hospitals and care facilities, and in shopping malls, markets and stalls.

Restaurants and bars must take records of their visitors and are limiting the number of customers.

United States: Travel restrictions remain but stay-at-home orders lifted

States across the US have been responding individually to the Covid-19 outbreak as governors are issuing orders to their residents on the status of schools, businesses and public services depending on case numbers.

All states have taken precautionary measures, but restrictions vary, and so does the length of time the measures are in place.

Many states have begun lifting their stay-at-home orders, while travel restrictions remain in place for the majority of the US.

Americans are encouraged not to travel unless for essential reasons and face mandates remain in place for the majority of states.