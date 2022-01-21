As Omicron wave gives way to freedom, it’s time to plan for the next Covid surge

The gradual unwinding of restrictions is set to get under way amid hopes the country is past the worst of the Omicron wave. But the pandemic is not over and even scientists cannot agree on whether the next Covid-19 variant will be more benign or aggressive. One certainty is that there will be seasonal flare-ups of Covid-19 in winter.

So, nearly two years on, how do we best prepare for the next threat?

How good are systems at tracking down viral outbreaks?

Much was made about the failure to build up public health teams, who are important in investigating outbreaks and containing spread, before the pandemic. They were very stretched – with implications for control of the virus – in 2020 and 2021. Last May an agreement was reached to hire 84 more consultant public health specialists up to December 2023. The HSE has said 30 of these posts had advanced to recruitment. Although this will strengthen teams, it will take time. And we have a significant lack of granular data around outbreaks and incidence rates.

What about HSE PCR testing centres?

In September the HSE could perform a maximum of 150,000 tests a week. That was expanded late last year to reach 300,000 by January. But testing could not keep pace with rocketing levels of Omicron and test slots were frequently booked out. The use of antigen tests for home use alleviated some of the pressure and a confirmatory PCR test is no longer needed for the under-40s.

The HSE has shown it can ramp up testing – but if the next variant is even more contagious and able to get around natural immunity and vaccines, will more backlogs arise? Also, what does the HSE do with staff if we are going to see a fall in Omicron cases in the medium term? A significant number were redeployed from other areas of the health service and will return to their jobs, but a core staff will need to be retained.

If there is a need for a fourth dose, can the HSE be ready for another fast roll-out?

Several vaccination centres were wound down last autumn after the first round of vaccinations. This meant the start of giving booster shots got off to a slower start, although it caught up fast and a lot of heavy lifting was done by GPs and pharmacists last month. Vaccination centres will need to be in place for several more months for booster shots as well as other vaccinations, including those of five- to 11-year-olds. Although they may not be needed on the same scale, Covid-19 vaccinations will not stop. This will require a juggling act by the HSE to ensure it is quick off the mark for another booster shot, but this may be confined to the most vulnerable.

Hospitals are plunged into panic with every surge. How far along are they in areas like intensive care beds?

The disruption triggered by Covid-19 in our hospital system cannot continue. With each wave there is another scramble to create surge capacity in intensive care with temporary beds and redeployment of staff. At the start of the pandemic there were just 255 critical care beds. The promise was for around 321 beds by the end of 2021 or early 2022 – but they still fall short at around 297, with a target of 325 this year. Building delays and difficulty in recruiting experienced staff have been blamed. There is no easy fix. If the next variant is severe, it could lead to another spike in admissions. Another round of cancellations of patients on waiting lists would be intolerable. Antiviral medicines will be available soon to reduce hospital admissions.

Will closures and restrictions still be part of the response to the next wave?

They will always be a fall back, but it’s time for more forward planning despite an uncertain future.