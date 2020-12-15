| 7.2°C Dublin

As new strain of Covid-19 is detected in UK, here’s what you need to know

Scientists in Britain this week announced they’d discovered a new form of coronavirus. So how worried should you be?

Shoppers in the West End of London, which will move into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as a result of soaring case rates. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire Expand

Shoppers in the West End of London, which will move into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as a result of soaring case rates. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

HOW worried should we be about reports in the UK that a new strain of Covid-19 has been discovered which can spread faster, making it easier to catch the virus?

If it’s in the UK it will inevitably spread here.

The good news is that the virus has been detected thanks to great surveillance in the UK.

