HOW worried should we be about reports in the UK that a new strain of Covid-19 has been discovered which can spread faster, making it easier to catch the virus?

If it’s in the UK it will inevitably spread here.

The good news is that the virus has been detected thanks to great surveillance in the UK.

But although an alert has been sounded, a lot of questions remain about how concerning it will turn out to be.

Faster spread

So far the fear is that this strain of the virus spreads more quickly. Figures announced yesterday in the UK suggest that more than 1,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in 60 local authority areas. The virus was found around the south-east of the country.

It was picked up by labs doing testing for the virus and now some top scientists are examining it at the Porton Down lab.

Some people are cynical that it was mentioned by the UK government to justify tougher restrictions.

But it is more serious than that.

The World Health Organisation has been told about the strain and is awaiting more information. It may turn out to be not much different than the common strain but this virus has taught us to never be complacent.

Not unexpected

The coronavirus has mutated on a number of occasions since the start of the pandemic, so another strain was not unexpected.

One recent high-profile mutation happened in Denmark when infection in mink was found which in turn was passed on to some employees. It led to a mink cull and travel restrictions into Denmark.

Cases were later found in other parts of Europe.

Virulent

There is no evidence the new strain is more virulent and causes worse disease in those who catch it. However, if it spreads more easily then vulnerable groups are at higher risk. The emergence of this strain is particularly worrying because it comes at a time of unprecedented (since the start of the pandemic) levels of mixing due to Christmas and New Year celebrations. It reinforces the need for following basic measures and also being careful with activities if people who are susceptible to the virus are coming on a Christmas visit. There is also a case that if the virus mutates over time it could become less likely to make people seriously ill.

Vaccine fears

The initial reading is that it is at low risk of affecting the Covid-19 vaccine’s ability protect people from illness. Experiments are to be carried out in the coming weeks to confirm if this is the case.

Risks to Ireland

If this virus is in the UK it will inevitably spread to this country, particularly with the increased travel over Christmas and the New Year. It could become the dominant virus here over time but this is still speculative.

Anyone coming from the UK should follow Government guidance and not rely on a test alone because testing may not pick up the virus due to its incubation period.