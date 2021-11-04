As Dr Tony Holohan points to dangers of high levels of Covid infection near Christmas, are we facing restrictions?

WHAT is the real risk to our freedoms as the nation socialises at record levels during the pandemic?

How far can we push the boundaries before being dragged back by some form of restriction, even if is on a much lower scale?

As of now, the Government and chief medical officer Tony Holohan are batting away any questions about a return to Covid-19 curbs. But the tone may yet change and it's difficult to know what they might have in store as infection rates spiral and hospitals face a winter of being overwhelmed.

The decision might all come down to setting out the key metrics yet again in an A4 sheet of paper.

Infections

Daily cases of Covid-19 are now running at around 2,612 and yesterday's toll was 3,174.Those figures have not been seen since the worst days of the third wave in January. They could rise as high as 5,000.

Cases are rising worryingly in most age groups except for the over-75s, who are seeing the benefit of the Covid-19 booster vaccine. Within the surge there is a recent rapid rise in infections in the 19- to 24-year-old category, and numbers are still high among primary school children.

It all adds up to a huge amount of virus circulating, which poses a particular risk to the most vulnerable, even those fully vaccinated. We know many will now be in the stage of waning immunity from infection.

There is particular concern about many people in their 60s who will not qualify for a booster shot until early next year, leaving them susceptible for much of the winter.

In previous times during the pandemic, a circuit breaker would gnaw at those figures, but that is not on the cards now.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday pointed to the dangers of having these levels of infection so close to Christmas, the peak time for get-togethers and entertaining.

Positivity rate

Demand for Covid-19 tests is again back to January levels. The positivity rate among those who go for a test has risen from 6pc in mid-September to 15pc.

It has risen across all age groups but markedly among 13- to 30-year-olds.This is a good indicator of transmission.

People with possible symptoms are told to stay at home and get a PCR test. But GPs also report that some people, while going for a test, are still taking a chance and attending work.

Hospital capacity

Protecting hospitals from becoming overwhelmed this winter remains at the heart of any crunch decisions.

The recent trend has been upwards, with around 60 people with Covid-19 being admitted to hospital each day. One seriously ill person is being placed in intensive care daily.

Although the number in hospital dropped to 460 yesterday, with 86 in intensive care, it is too soon to draw conclusions.

Even at that number, hospitals are suffering severe disruption, with scores of waiting list patients having their surgeries and procedures cancelled.

Wards are closed for infection control and Covid-19 patients occupy nearly one in three scarce intensive care beds.

There is a lot of delayed care for non-Covid patients behind those figures causing serious distress.

The recent fall may be due to the impact of the booster vaccine on older people and the shift to infection in younger age groups.

However, hospitals always struggle during the winter and an upsurge in flu, triggered by more travel around Christmas, could tip them to the brink in December and January. There is little room in hospitals for a flu surge.

Vaccination

Around 90pc of the population over 12 is now fully vaccinated. But there are large pockets of young people in particular who have yet to be fully jabbed. One in five of 18 to 30 year olds are unvaccinated as well two in five of 12 to 15 year olds.Well over 300,000 people who are eligible for a vaccine are still not fully protected for their own personal reasons.They remain at most risk of getting the virus and of getting ill if they are infected.

Booster shots

The impact of booster Covid-19 vaccines over the course of November could be one of the keys in saving us from restrictions.

Already there is evidence of their impact in the lowering incidence among the over-85s. Nursing homes – where all residents over 65 have now received booster shots – are seeing a reduction in outbreaks.

They will now be extended to the over-60s, five to six months after a second dose, and people in their 70s, as well as to healthcare workers of all ages. This will have the effect of protecting more of the most at-risk as well as reducing transmission.

Waning immunity

People in their 50s and 40s have not yet been recommended a booster shot. It may be that only those with two or more medical conditions may qualify in the next round.

The evidence appears to be that the under-60s who have waning immunity are at greater risk of getting infected but have strong protection from severe illness.

Nevertheless, if they are infected they are capable of passing on the virus, although they are infectious for a shorter time than the unvaccinated.

Weighing up options

Knowing when to act to reintroduce restrictions is becoming more difficult because of the shifting trends.

There is huge uncertainty about the way forward and it remains to be seen how public health officials and the Government will hold their nerve as overcrowding in hospitals worsens.

The call to the public is to dial down and cut the socialising while ramping up the use of face masks, social distancing and the other basics. But there is no guarantee at this point that the message will be heeded.