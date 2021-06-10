Around 2.5 million people eligible for EU travel cert 

Around 2.5m people are currently eligible for an EU Digital certificate allowing them to travel abroad next month either because they have been vaccinated or had a confirmed case of the virus, it emerged today.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth who is responsible for overseeing the cert -due to come in here on July 19- said the HSE is ready to issue around one million certs to those who went through the vaccination portal.

"We have another 1.3 m based on data from GPs. A quarter of a million people recovered from Covid in the last nine months. That is another quarter of a million we could issue right away," he said.

People who are not vaccinated or not had Covid-19 in the previous nine months will need to have a PCR test.

He said they are currently working with laboratories which will be accredited to carry out these tests.

People will be contacted by email by the HSE and invited to apply for the cert.

As of now people coming here must have a clear PCR test which will add to the expense.

He was speaking at an event organised by the European Commission Representation in Ireland, the European Parliament Liaison Office in Ireland and EM Ireland this morning.

It was part of a panel discussion on Ireland and the EU Digital Covid cert which aims to facilitate the safe free movement of citizens within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic with effect from summer 2021.

He said around €100m has been set aside by the EU to make tests affordable and Ireland was hoping to get a share of it.

People who travel abroad will have to organise a test in an accredited facility locally .

The free certificate will be a scannable QR code that travellers can show on a piece of paper or on their phones.

It is open to people who have been vaccinated, have had a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the previous nine months or a clear PCR test.

He added;" The EU Digital COVID Certificate is an important capability in facilitating the safe re-opening of travel across Europe. Ireland has been actively participating in the design and testing phases and we look forward to offering support for the COVID certificate from 19 July.”

Head of the European Commission Representation in Ireland, Barbara Nolan commented, “The EU Digital Covid Certificate Framework, proposed by the Commission and approved by the Parliament and Council in record time, will be a real improvement for European citizens and their fundamental right to free movement.

"The Certificate will be a proof that a person has been vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19, or received a negative test result. It will be free of charge, secure and accessible to all. It is also fully in line with European values and principles such as data protection, inclusiveness and proportionality.

"The ball is now in the Member States’ court to ensure that the full system will be up and running by 1 July. In this way, the European Digital COVID Certificate can be a crucial instrument for the coordination of travel measures this summer, allowing citizens to travel safely.”