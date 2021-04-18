Around 140,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered this week despite certain slowdowns, the Taoiseach announced tonight.

Speaking on Twitter, Micheál Martin said the vaccine roll-out is gaining momentum, despite the fact that use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was limited to 60-69-year-olds earlier in the week.

“As of this evening, approximately 140,000 doses have been administered this week, and that’s given all the difficulties we had at the start of the week,” he said. “So that’s good work by the HSE and all involved.

“We continue to make progress in relation to Covid-19. The number of cases continues to reduce, as are the number of people in hospital and ICU. And that’s good progress indeed.”





The Taoiseach also announced that this week a “landmark agreement” was reached between the Government and public health doctors in relation to public health medicine.

“For the first time we will have consultants in the public health area and also we’ll be doubling the numbers working in public health,” he said. “And this will be a lasting legacy of the pandemic, which I think is very important indeed.”

In addition, he said that: “In special education - which is something that I’ve prioritised all my political life - in Cork we managed to secure 60 additional places for children who need them next September.

“There had been difficulties in that regard. We need to do more work there and we’re planning further measures and initiatives with Minister Norma Foley to make sure that situations like this do not have to happen again.”

On a final note, he added that next week the pace of the vaccination programme will continue to rise and with further progress in reducing Covid-19 case numbers, more parts of society can reopen.





