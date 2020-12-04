Are we ready? European agency reveals weaknesses in Ireland’s Covid vaccine plans

How well prepared are health authorities in the Republic for the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine?

The European Medicines Agency could approve the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine well before the end of the month, but there is concern not enough preparation has been done here compared with other countries.

The worry arises from a new report published by the European Centre for Disease Control which surveyed EU countries .

It met with silence to most questions from Ireland, one of a minority unable to provide answers.

The task force overseeing Covid vaccines will report next Friday and nine ultra-low refrigeration trucks have arrived, resting in a car park in west Dublin.

But little more of the operational plan has emerged although the first vaccine, which must be kept at -70C, could potentially be offered to us next week.

Ireland was unable to tell the top EU disease authority who will be prioritised .

Although it is known the aim is to give it to the most vulnerable such as nursing home residents, people over 80 and healthcare workers, initially there will have to be more breakdown about prioritisation within these groups.

There are various hurdles to be overcome to handle and deliver the vaccine, which is 95pc effective. It cannot get too warm as otherwise it will not be fully effective.

Once removed from the freezer, it can only be kept for five days in standard medical fridges. Also, what underlying conditions will be identified as putting people most at risk – it may seem obvious heart and lung disease will be top of the list but this needs to be clarified .

Several countries are impressive, for instance in detailing where the vaccines will be delivered.

Countries like Austria and Croatia will use a combination of existing facilities as well as setting up dedicated vaccination centres.

Another issue to be faced is finding enough experienced people to provide the injections. Germany and France are among those bringing back retired doctors.

Ireland had no response and while officials at an HSE briefing yesterday said it does a “lot of vaccinations”, there was no elaboration.

Although residents in nursing homes are a priority group, the UK is already in difficulty due to the way vaccines are packed in batches of 975 vials. Permission will be needed to break these down to transport to homes.

Electronic immunisation registries for monitoring and tracking each vaccine are available in 13 countries.

Documentation regarding which vaccine has been administered, when and to whom is key, particularly when two doses are needed. The HSE’s recent tracking system for flu administration was reliant on the number of claims for payment they got back from GPs.

HSE chief Paul Reid told the briefing the HSE does not have a fully integrated computer system “on the shelf” to follow and track all information on the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines. “We don’t have one on the shelf but we are assessing what we can utilise and build over time.

“It will depend on what vaccines are deployed and at what stages,” he said.

There are different systems in place but appears they are not all joined up. However, he said it would not slow the roll out of the vaccine.

