Are we going to throw all our hard work fighting Covid away just to have a merry Christmas?

SO ARE we going to throw it all away just to have a merry Christmas?

Respiratory infections usually peak in January causing gridlock in our A&Es. Now the lethal Covid-19 threatens to pour fuel to the fire and hover over Christmas like a black cloud.

Yesterday’s Covid-19 daily toll topped 429, a significant rise from last week, setting alarm bells that it could be the start of the dreaded spiral in infection again.

Post-lockdown freedoms

The Republic is not quite two weeks out of the first phase of coming out of lockdown. Lockdown did not push down the virus far enough and it has been stuck at over 300 a day when it should have been down to 50.

Hospitalisations have fallen but there are still 185 in wards, including 31 in intensive care. This week will start to provide the first insight into how the spread of infection has been affected.

But GPs are already noting a rise in people, many in older age groups, seeking tests in the past week.

The increase in mixing and activity is all around us, from shops to restaurants. The challenge is how in the tenth month of living with the pandemic people are able to negotiate the new normal under Covid rules without falling foul of the virus. That tight-rope exercise will not be won at all times and that’s when the virus starts to flourish.

Socialising

It’s clear from observation that more people are already meeting up although Phase 3 of the exit from lockdown – inviting visitors to our homes from up to two other households – will not kick in until Friday.

They may not be big wild parties but they all add up, be it older people invited for Sunday lunch or groups of friends heading out to a restaurant, packed into a car and not wearing masks.

The number of outbreaks reported up to December 5 rose to 288, and this week’s figures will give a better picture taking into account the first week of the reopening of restaurants and gastropubs as well as other activities.

Christmas celebrations

The most intense socialising is yet to come over Christmas and the New Year. Inter-county travel will resume on Friday with more homecomings. If the daily number of cases has significantly risen by the end of this week it will leave the country is a particularly precarious position heading into the festivities. It will also mean that the most vulnerable people will be at greater risk and there could be a sharp rise in hospitalisations and deaths in January.

With the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines due in January the tragedy would be that people will throw it all away just to have a merry Christmas.

January restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin signalled today there is likely to be more restrictions in January. How severe these will be is unclear but some now look inevitable. January could provide an unwelcome reality check as limited stocks of the vaccine are rolled out to those at greatest risk.

There is also the sobering truth it will take many months before the virus is brought under some form of restraint that does not involve significant sacrifice.

Good tips

The Centers for Disease Control in the United States has issued some good guidance for Christmas Day, and those tips can be applied when people start to welcome visitors to their homes from next weekend.

Wear a mask while preparing food for or serving food to others who don’t live in your household.

All attendees should have a plan for where to store their mask while eating and drinking. Keep it in a dry, breathable bag (like a paper or mesh fabric bag) to keep it clean between uses.

Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen or around the grill, if possible.

Have one person who is wearing a mask serve all the food so that multiple people are not handling the serving utensils.

Use single-use options or identify one person to serve sharable items, like salad dressings, food containers, plates and utensils, and condiments.

Hand washing

Make sure everyone washes their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after preparing, serving, and eating food and after taking trash out. Use hand sanitiser that contains at least 60pc alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Designate a space for guests to wash hands after handling or eating food.

Limit crowding in areas where food is served by having one person dispense food individually to plates, always keeping a minimum of two metres’ distance from the person they are serving. Avoid crowded buffet and drink stations.

Change and launder linen items (eg, seating covers, tablecloths, linen napkins) immediately following the event.

Offer no-touch trash cans for guests to easily throw away food items.

Wash dishes in the dishwasher or with hot soapy water immediately following the gathering.