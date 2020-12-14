| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Are we going to throw all our hard work fighting Covid away just to have a merry Christmas?

Christmas is a special time of year when the focus is on family, socialising and celebrating. But is the holiday arriving at a bad time for Ireland with Covid on the rise once again – and what can you do to protect yourself and loved ones?

The dinner table on Christmas Day. This year the US's CDC recommends limiting the number of people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared. Photo: Chris Terry Expand

Close

The dinner table on Christmas Day. This year the US's CDC recommends limiting the number of people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared. Photo: Chris Terry

The dinner table on Christmas Day. This year the US's CDC recommends limiting the number of people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared. Photo: Chris Terry

The dinner table on Christmas Day. This year the US's CDC recommends limiting the number of people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared. Photo: Chris Terry

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

SO ARE we going to throw it all away just to have a merry Christmas?

Respiratory infections usually peak in January causing gridlock in our A&Es. Now the lethal Covid-19 threatens to pour fuel to the fire and hover over Christmas like a black cloud.

Yesterday’s Covid-19 daily toll topped 429, a significant rise from last week, setting alarm bells that it could be the start of the dreaded spiral in infection again.

Privacy