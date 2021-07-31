Anxious parents could slow jabs roll-out over fears for their children

Vaccine-hesitant parents could slow the vaccination roll-out by adopting a “wait and see” approach to giving the jab to children, warn experts.

It comes as the vaccination programme moves to the 12- to 15-year-old age group and online anti-vax groups appeal to parents not to give consent to the jabs.

“I think there will be a wait and see approach in relation to the 12-15 cohort,” said Kingston Mills, professor in experimental immunology at TCD.

“Their parents, who are probably in their 30s or 40s, will be the ones making the decisions.

“They are the ones who need to be convinced that this is a good thing to do.

“I think the uptake in the younger age group, if parents do decide to do it, will be a lot lower than in the older group. There is less data and people will be watching and waiting in relation to the side effect issues. That’s only natural.”

Dr Denis McCauley, chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, said he expected parents, even those who are vaccinated themselves, to be more hesitant when it comes to vaccinating their children.

“Parents will be thinking what will I do?” he said.

“The message is out there that this is available now if you want it.

“The pros and cons will have to be articulated because you have to say, is it for the good of the child? For the good of their parents?

“Because if the child is sick or the parents are sick that’s an easy decision. Is it for the good of their fellow citizens in the school? Fellow citizens generally? Or for the good of the country?

“That’s the balancing act that a parent will have to decide.

“Counter that against the genuine risk of Covid and the genuine risk of the vaccine.

“That’s just a scientific approach, rather than anything that carries any prejudice or judgment.”

Dr McCauley said he has had one phone call inquiring about the vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds and that each parent will have to do a risk benefit analysis and that information will be released “to allow people to make an informed decision”.

It is expected that vaccination of a quarter-of-a-million children aged between 12 and 15 could start as early as next week, so it can be completed before the start of the new school term.

It will require changes to the online portal to enable parental consent to be given.

The new advice received from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) for younger children states that a parent’s decision to accept, defer or refuse a vaccine for their child should be respected.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that vaccination will not be a prerequisite for children to enter schools.

This week, after Niac’s recommendation was announced, several online anti-vax groups urged parents not to consent to the vaccinations.

A number of rallies have been organised in opposition to the move, including a gathering planned for next week outside the Department of Health.

Further gatherings are planned in the weeks ahead at the Department of Education.

When making a decision about consent, Prof Mills said parents need to consider the risk of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), also termed paediatric inflammatory multi-system syndrome (PIMS), a ­condition that can occur following asymptomatic or ­unrecognised Covid-19 infection in children.

“You do not want your child getting multi-system inflammatory syndrome or any other long-Covid type condition,” he said.

“Parents need to weigh that up with any potential side effect from a vaccine.”

In terms of the possible side effects, Niac said that “rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA vaccines have been reported”.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.

Paul Moynagh, professor of immunology at Maynooth University, said he would like to see more data in relation to the links to the conditions, which he described as “concerning”.

Mr Moynagh said he expects parents to be more cautious when it comes to vaccinating their children and the issue has divided opinion around the world.

“I think there probably will be some caution when the portal opens up (for 12- to 15-year- olds),” he said.

“That’s because, and I think it’s right, the bar needs to be high when it comes to children. That’s why, for example, during the initial trials, children weren’t included.

“We have to be more cautious with children but just because we are cautious about something doesn’t mean it’s not the right thing to do.

“If the benefit to risk ratio is in favour of vaccinating, I definitely support this.”

Last week, the European Medicines Agency recommended the use of Moderna’s Covid vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds.

It approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in May.

Meanwhile, there are concerns about the rise in case numbers in young people.

HPSC data has highlighted case numbers in the 13- to 18-year-old age group have risen more than six fold within a month – from 439 to 2,920.

However, while numbers are high, the number of children hospitalised is minimal – with only one child being treated for Covid-19 in Crumlin ­hospital on Wednesday.