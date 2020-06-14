Antibody test letters issued in bid to find out true rate of infection

The HSE confirmed it will start issuing letters to the selected groups in both counties from today, asking them to agree to provide a blood sample which will be analysed for antibodies. Photo: Simon Dawson/Pool via REUTERS

Around 5,000 people in Dublin and Co Sligo will provide the first clues to the true rate of Covid-19 infection in Ireland.

The HSE confirmed it will start issuing letters to the selected groups in both counties from today, asking them to agree to provide a blood sample which will be analysed for antibodies.

Many people who have had the virus develop these antibodies and they are produced weeks after infection.

The presence of antibodies indicates a person was infected with the Covid-19 virus, irrespective of whether the individual had a severe or mild case or even an infection with no symptoms.

When the information is collated there will be a better measure of the prevalence of the virus. Dublin was chosen because it has had the highest number of cases - more than 12,210 - while Sligo had 128 up to midnight last Thursday.

The HSE said "using a representative sample of participants in both locations, it will be possible to provide an overall national estimate of infection in the Irish population. The intention is to repeat the antibody research in other areas of the country over the coming year.

"Those who consent to take part in the study will be asked to complete a short questionnaire by phone. The questionnaire will be carried out by trained staff on behalf of the HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

"Participants will be provided with their individual results and those who are found to have antibodies for Covid-19 will be asked to take part in a follow-up study. This will include further questions relating to Covid-19 symptoms and involve three further blood tests over a 12-month period." The results will be announced at the end of August.

Dr Lorraine Doherty, HSE national clinical director for health protection, said: "Seroprevalence [the level of a disease in a population] studies are really important to help us understand the true level of infection in the population. When the results are available, we will have valuable information on the level of infection by age group and also the extent of asymptomatic infection, informing our national public health responses to Covid-19.

"Tests taken as part of the study are not diagnostic tests designed to confirm current infection for an individual. They are tests designed to estimate Covid-19 infection at a population level."

The presence of antibodies is not an indication the person is immune from reinfection.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, head of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: "The antibody test we are using has recently been shown in international studies to be both sensitive, in that it detects the majority of people with antibodies, and specific in that a positive test is an accurate reflection of infection.

"The main benefit of this testing is at the population level - individuals will be advised not to use their result as a basis for clinical decisions about diagnosis or management."

He said a statistical technique was used to include people of all ages, both men and women, who broadly represent the wider population.

"Therefore, the study is not open to volunteers from the general public and the HSE encourages those who receive a letter to consider participating. This is an important study and those who participate are contributing to essential research."

