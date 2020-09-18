Anti-Covid behaviours 'need to stay for the next couple of years until something changes', says Nphet chairperson

Nphet and The Government had to act now with respect to putting added restrictions on Dublin before the situation got out of control, Dr Cillian de Gascun has said.

The Nphet chairperson said the data informing the expert group’s decision was “stark” and that an intervention was needed immediately.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, he said that the trajectory of the case numbers was “absolutely concerning.”

Read More

“The data was stark. We have seen the case numbers and hospitalisations increase in the last few weeks. They’re going in the wrong direction and the problem is; the next week is already planned out. Those infections have already happened. The cases we report over the next five to seven days have already occurred. We can intervene now and change next week and the week after that.

“Based on current projections, our trajectory is toward 500-1,000 cases a day in a month’s time. This would lead to more hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths. About 40pc of transmission is now in the community,” he said.

“We had to act now to protect the things we value most; our loved ones, our education, healthcare settings,” he added.

The medical virologist said Nphet does not have any agenda against pubs or restaurants or gatherings, adding: “We are just trying to limit the number of contacts we all have.”

Dr De Gasun said mental health of the nation, social isolation and other difficulties are all considered by the expert group when making recommendations, saying: “A pandemic raging out of control isn’t good for the economy or mental health either. We’re now trying to find our new equilibrium for dealing with this.”

Dr De Gascun said the local lockdowns of Laois, Kildare and Offaly provided a template as he stressed that physical distancing is still the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We managed to get our incidence rate down to as low as three [per 1,000 people]. Now it’s 50, and in Dublin it’s over 100.

“These behavioural changes that people have taken on board need to stay with us for the next couple of years until something changes, be that a vaccine or something else.

“Each of us has to act as if we may be infected. If you bring people into your house, you have to assume they’re infectious,” Dr De Gascun said.

Read More

Online Editors