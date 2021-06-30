| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Another delay in reopening Ireland... but how do we compare to other countries?

Visitors sit in a carousel at a pop-up amusement park in Hanover, Germany, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The folk festival under Corona conditions runs until July 7, 2021. Expand

Close

Visitors sit in a carousel at a pop-up amusement park in Hanover, Germany, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The folk festival under Corona conditions runs until July 7, 2021.

Visitors sit in a carousel at a pop-up amusement park in Hanover, Germany, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The folk festival under Corona conditions runs until July 7, 2021.

Visitors sit in a carousel at a pop-up amusement park in Hanover, Germany, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The folk festival under Corona conditions runs until July 7, 2021.

Hugh O'Connell

THE Government has delayed the reopening of indoor dining and drinking as well as group training, exercise and dance indoors, pending the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity from Covid-19.

The decision, on foot of Nphet advice, marks a significant policy shift by the Government on the issue of so-called vaccine passports or passes which allow people to take part in certain activities that unvaccinated people cannot.

The Cabinet was told a vaccine pass must be robust, non-reproducible and enforceable. An implementation plan will be devised by July 19.

Most Watched

Privacy