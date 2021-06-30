Another delay in reopening Ireland... but how do we compare to other countries?

THE Government has delayed the reopening of indoor dining and drinking as well as group training, exercise and dance indoors, pending the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity from Covid-19.

The decision, on foot of Nphet advice, marks a significant policy shift by the Government on the issue of so-called vaccine passports or passes which allow people to take part in certain activities that unvaccinated people cannot.

The Cabinet was told a vaccine pass must be robust, non-reproducible and enforceable. An implementation plan will be devised by July 19.





But what is happening in other countries?

ISRAEL

Having begun vaccinating its citizens late last year, Israel is well ahead of many other countries and was the first to set up what was known as the Green Pass system. It allowed the vaccinated to access restaurants, sports events, cultural activities and the like earlier this year.

But its operation led to a two-tier society which was heavily criticised and there was also patchy enforcement of it.

Businesses complained about the burden it caused and some movie complexes and leisure facilities remained closed because it was unprofitable to open when unvaccinated children were not allowed in.

However, with new infections dropping to below 20 per day earlier this month, Israel phased out the Green Pass system and lifted restrictions for the unvaccinated with about 81pc of its adult population fully vaccinated.

THE EU

The EU has already set up a Digital Covid Certificate which will allow for foreign travel.

It is due to come into force, including in Ireland, from July 19th and allow the vaccinated in particular to go on abroad again. But several other countries are already using a version of this domestically to give their citizens access to more activities than the unvaccinated such as indoor dining.

AUSTRIA

Proof of vaccination, a negative test or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 is required for a large number of activities including dining, theatres, hairdressers, hotels and sports facilities.

CYPRUS

The popular tourist destination operates what’s known as a CoronaPass or SafePass which certifies vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus in the last six months. When it was launched last month, the document enabled people to enter hospitality venues, shopping malls and retail shops.

DENMARK

A Corona Passport or ‘coronapas’, as it is written in Danish, is required for indoor dining as well as gyms, museums, and other cultural institutions.

Through either a phone app or a document, it shows whether you have had a negative test result within the last 72 hours, a certificate of vaccination or proof of a previous infection two to 12 weeks earlier. Antigen tests are free and easily accessible across Denmark.

GERMANY

The country has varying degrees of requirements depending on what state you are in but it is typical in many states that customers would have to present evidence of a negative test or proof of a vaccine.

Earlier this month, German health officials launched a nationwide smart phone app, known as CovPass, to give the fully vaccinated access easy access to proof of their Covid status. It should be available to everyone in Germany by the end of this month.

HUNGARY

The government issued immunity cards to the vaccinated in May.

People holding the plastic cards may enter indoor dining rooms, hotels, theatres, cinemas, spas, gyms, libraries and museums among other venues.

Hungary is the only EU member state to use vaccines from Russia and China as well as EMA-approved jabs.

ELSEWHERE

In Latvia, vaccinated people are allowed to dine indoors, go to the gym, cinema and theatres. The same is the case in Lithuania and Luxembourg where indoor dining is open without restrictions until 1am for those who have been vaccinated.

Bars and restaurants are also open to the vaccinated as well as people who have a negative test or have recovered from Covid-19 in Slovenia.