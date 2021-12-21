An ‘uptick in Dublin’ and increase in positive cases among young people, as Nolan warns of first signs of Omicron surge

A leading Nphet member has warned the first signs that the Omicron variant is “spreading rapidly” have emerged.

In a message posted on Twitter earlier today, Professor Philip Nolan, the chair of Nphet’s modelling committee, said younger people are being particularly affected.

“Incidence in those aged 18-34 years has increased 50-70pc in just a few days; test positivity exceeds 25pc in 19-24 year olds; an uptick in Dublin. We need to prevent onward transmission, especially to the vulnerable,” he wrote.

His comments come as Dublin’s five-day moving average of confirmed cases has rise to 1794, while the capital’s 14-day incidence rate now stands at 1686.1; which 300-points higher than the national average.





The recent surge in cases in Dublin is reflected in other capital cities around Europe who are dealing with the Omicron wave, with London reported 22,750 confirmed cases yesterday.

Prof Nolan has advised people to stay home if symptomatic and book a test and to restrict movements and follow the testing regimen if they are deemed a close contact.

“Do not run the risk of infecting those you love. If you have no symptoms or restrictions, prioritise and limit your contacts, and reduce the risk of those contacts,” he said.

Meanwhile, to reduce the level of risk, he said members of the public should consider meeting outdoors for shorter periods, avoiding crowds and crowded spaces, ensuring there is adequate ventilation indoors, maintaining physical distance from others, wearing a mask and observing good hand hygiene.

“If you are meeting vulnerable people, all the above and consider serial antigen testing,” he added.

His comments come as calls for the booster campaign to be opened to all age groups immediately are increasing.

In a message posted on Twitter yesterday, the Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn wrote: “Incidence has begun to rise sharply in those aged 16-34 yrs. This will spread in the coming days to affect other age groups. We know that a large wave of #Omicron infection is coming.”

In response to his tweet, Immunology Professor at DCU Christine Loscher responded: “A lot of this age group took one shot Janssen in the summer when offered. Surely this is enough evidence now for them to be prioritized for walk in vaccination. They need to be a priority. This has been highlighted for weeks now.”

Speaking to Independent.ie, Prof Loscher said people who received the Jansen vaccine are now at high risk of catching Covid-19 as their vaccine efficacy has dropped to between “10-15pc”.

She said people in this situation are “practically unvaccinated” and are extremely vulnerable to the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

It comes as in the last 24-hours, 443 Covid-19 patients have been recorded in hospitals nationwide, including 102 in ICU.

Since yesterday, 38 people with the virus were admitted to acute hospitals, while 55 covid-19 patients were discharged.





