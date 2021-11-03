‘Ample supply’ to roll out booster Covid vaccine campaign

The head of the country’s vaccine roll-out has confirmed that booster shots can only be given to individuals six-months after their last vaccine dose.

HSE Vaccination Lead Damien McCallion said unlike when the vaccine programme began in January, there is “ample supply” but added that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is recommending a six-month gap between doses.

“The recommendation from Niac is that people would have six months from their first vaccine before they get their second vaccine, so we will have to build that into the planning.

“It will mean that although we’ll get to a lot of people over the coming weeks, there will be some people who have only been vaccinated in recent months and they will have to wait for that vaccine a little bit longer and that booster shot will be administered as close as possible to the six months” he told RTÉ radio News At One.

The Indo Daily: Booster vaccines and the ethical dilemma – a first world problem?

Read More

The first leg of the booster roll-out was targeted at nursing home residents and people over 65 years who were deemed at high risk.

To-date over 23,000 people in that cohort have received boosters according to Mr McCallion.

He said 131,000 of 161,000 people aged over 80 have also received a booster vaccine in recent weeks.

Mr McCallion said that the booster programme for people in the 60-69 age group – of which there are 475,000 individuals – will begin this week.

He added that people in this cohort will be contacted by the HSE and advised when and where to go for the booster.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that boosters will be administered to an estimated 330,000 people in the 70-79 age group through the GP network.

“We will be calling people based on the database that we have already – either through the GPs contacting people directly or through vaccine centres,” he added.

In relation to the much called for booster campaign for frontline healthcare workers which was approved this week, Mr McCallion said they plan to begin vaccinating health staff this weekend.

He said the campaign will aim to reach over 300,000 healthcare workers over the coming weeks by administering doses at vaccine centres, in individual hospitals and later through the pharmacy network.

Mr McCallion added that there is sufficient capacity in vaccination centres to facilitate the booster campaign and additional staff will be hired where necessary.

“Our overall capacity is still close to 700,000 [vaccinations] a week and we believe that will be sufficient and we’ll augment that – we will continue to recruit staff.

“We’ve retained both the infrastructure and the staff to support this,” he said.