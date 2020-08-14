Almost half of new Covid-19 cases have come from outbreaks in workplaces, an analysis by the Central Statistics Office has said.

A new study on the number of Covid-19 deaths and cases said that 46pc of new cases of the virus in the week ended August 7 were linked to an outbreak in a workplace.

Workplaces are also becoming a more likely source of outbreaks. By April, 3pc of Covid-19 outbreaks were taking place in workplaces. By August, the figure had increased to 11pc.

It is understood that meat factories are one of the main sources of workplace outbreaks. The CSO said that Kildare, Laois and Offaly, the three counties which have been put into localised lockdown, “made up three-quarters of all cases linked to an outbreak” for the week ending August 7.

Read More

The CSO has been analysing the statistics for the number of people who contracted or died from Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak in Ireland.

It said that women still account for more Covid-19 cases than men, with 3,489 more female patients of Covid-19 than male. But of the 1,519 people who have died from Covid-19, the virus claimed the lives of 23 more men than women.

People aged between 25 and 44 still account for the highest number of confirmed cases, but 64pc of all confirmed deaths from Covid-19 were among people aged 80 and older. Just over half of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths were from cases in Dublin.

By August 7, the median age of people diagnosed with new cases of Covid-19 was 34 years old.

While cases have increased in Kildare, Laois and Offaly the CSO said that by the start of August, Dublin had had less than 100 cases a week for 10 weeks in a row. Mayo, Westmeath and Wicklow had recorded less than 10 new cases a week for the tenth week in a row.

Read More

Online Editors