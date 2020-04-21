The Cabinet agreed to ban the issuing of licences for any event involving more than 5,000 people until the end of August. Stock photo

The summer season of music festivals will be cancelled under new Government restrictions on mass gatherings.

The Cabinet agreed to ban the issuing of licences for any event involving more than 5,000 people until the end of August.

A memo was brought by the Department of the Taoiseach requesting that no new licences for festivals or concerts will be issued for the coming months.

The move is aimed at allowing concert promoters time to inform performers that events had been cancelled.

The measure does not affect sporting events.

In the Cabinet memo, ministers were told that National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will make the ultimate decision on mass gatherings.

However, local authorities needed to be told not to issue licences for large scale events which were due to take place in the coming months.

Government sources said they expect Nphet to make a similar decision on mass gatherings but the group’s final recommendation on the issue may not come until the end of the month

In a statement, the Department of the Taoiseach said all mass gatherings have been restricted since March 24 and this will be updated before the end of the current lock down on May 5.

“However, there are a number of largescale future events which require licensing and the involvement of the HSE and Garda Síochána, and public consultation in that licensing process which fall to be determined in advance of that by local authorities,” it said

“While the issue of restrictions on future mass gatherings is a decision to be taken by the NPHET, in the case of these particular events, and taking account of the impacts on the integrity of the licensing process in the short-term due to restrictions on stakeholder involvement, local authorities have been advised by Government that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licences in excess of 5,000 will not be considered for the period up to the end of August,” it added.

