All Omicron Covid cases found in EU have had mild or no symptoms, health chiefs say

All cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant identified in Europe so far have involved people with no symptoms or mild symptoms, the European disease watchdog said today.

Eleven suspected cases are undergoing laboratory analysis in this country.

The European Centre for Disease Control said so far no severe cases or deaths have been reported among the confirmed cases.

It said 44 confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported by eleven European Union and European Economic Area (EU/EEA) countries including Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

A number of probable cases have also been reported from across the region, but these are still under investigation. The majority of confirmed cases have a history of travel to African countries, with some having taken connecting flights at other destinations between Africa and Europe.

All cases for which there is information available on severity were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. So far, no severe cases or deaths have been reported among these cases.

Cases have been reported in nine countries and territories outside of the EU/EEA -Australia, Botswana, Canada, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Israel, Japan, South Africa, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Some scientists say if the new variant is easier to spread it may be more benign in terms of making people get seriously ill.

However, it will be several weeks before more real world data emerges.