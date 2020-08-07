| 19.8°C Dublin

All matches in Kildare, Laois and Offaly cancelled for two weeks

A general view the Kildare GAA Hawkfield Centre Of Excellence in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

A general view the Kildare GAA Hawkfield Centre Of Excellence in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

The entire GAA and soccer programmes in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly has been shut down after the government imposed a new lockdown on the three Leinster counties in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the region.

Just hours after both the Laois and Offaly County Boards announced that their weekend programme of fixtures would be going ahead, the new restrictions were announced.

The new lockdown begins at midnight and will last for at least two weeks.

While the decision wasn’t unexpected it is a serious blow to the plans of the GAA County Boards and soccer leagues in the three counties.

All three GAA county boards have confirmed the shutdown:

County boards are already on a tight schedule to complete their championship programme within the designated time-frame.

Horse racing, however, will continue behind closed doors, while club training and non-contact sports can also go ahead, subject to a maximum of 15 people.

The measures affect all aspects of GAA and soccer in the counties, from senior games all the way down to underage levels.

Online Editors

