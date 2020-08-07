All matches in Kildare, Laois and Offaly cancelled for two weeks

A general view the Kildare GAA Hawkfield Centre Of Excellence in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The entire GAA and soccer programmes in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly has been shut down after the government imposed a new lockdown on the three Leinster counties in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the region.

Just hours after both the Laois and Offaly County Boards announced that their weekend programme of fixtures would be going ahead, the new restrictions were announced.

The new lockdown begins at midnight and will last for at least two weeks.

While the decision wasn’t unexpected it is a serious blow to the plans of the GAA County Boards and soccer leagues in the three counties.

All three GAA county boards have confirmed the shutdown:

Following this eveningâs announcement by An Taoiseach, Kildare GAA wishes to advise that all fixtures effective from midnight are postponed for the next two weeks. Further advice regarding training will follow upon receipt of Govt & HSE directives. pic.twitter.com/QmZnSF1GDr — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) August 7, 2020

Statement from Offaly GAA.

This is late notice for clubs with games this evening, but announcement has just been made. pic.twitter.com/IrHhbmRtVC — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) August 7, 2020

All games including tonightâs intermediate and senior football games are postponed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Oc6v3e6LEO — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) August 7, 2020

County boards are already on a tight schedule to complete their championship programme within the designated time-frame.

Horse racing, however, will continue behind closed doors, while club training and non-contact sports can also go ahead, subject to a maximum of 15 people.

The measures affect all aspects of GAA and soccer in the counties, from senior games all the way down to underage levels.

Online Editors