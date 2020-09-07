On two occasions, ‘wet pubs’ thought they would be allowed to reopen, only to have their hopes dashed

There has been months of uproar over the continued closure of so-called ‘wet pubs’, which have been forced to stay shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two false starts for publicans hoping they can reopen - only for the Government to disappoint them - has added to the fury of a sector on its knees.

Regulations like the requirement to serve a substantial €9 meal - and now to keep a record of it in case the Gardaí come calling - have been easy for critics to portray as farcical and akin to something from a ‘police state’.

As far back as June, former Labour leader Brendan Howlin was telling the Dáil: “Whether you go in and have your chicken korma or your cottage pie does not give you extra protection against the virus.”

Last week, the Rural Independents made much of the regulations that mean pubs and restaurants must keep receipts with Danny Healy-Rae claiming Ireland is becoming “like the dictatorships in Russia and other places”. They will be beating that drum again on Tuesday as the Dáil considers their motion calling for that regulation to be overturned.

There was one contribution to last week’s Dáil debates that may have gotten to the heart of the matter. Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny said his party supported the Government’s Bill to give Gardaí the power to temporarily close pubs that breach Covid-10 regulations as it was “abnormal legislation for abnormal times”.

But he also had a point when he argued: “The real problem is that the Government messed this up a couple of months ago when it allowed some pubs to open because they serve food but other pubs were not allowed to open. Proper thought should have been put into that, even if it delayed the reopening for a week or two, in order to get it right and allow all pubs to open.”

The then caretaker Government decided to allow pubs that serve food to open, alongside restaurants, on June 29.

There was an argument to be made that it would have been unfair not to let them open their doors given that gastro-pubs compete directly with restaurants.

There was also a hope that the requirement to serve food would, to some extent, mitigate the effect of alcohol and its threat to good virus-control practices like social distancing.

But it created a new unfairness as more than 3,000 other premises - many in rural Ireland - were unable to open. ‘Wet pubs’ lost out on business during the summer months and could not take advantage of any boost staycationers would have brought. Their hopes were raised twice with potential opening dates, only for them to be dashed.

Hindsight is, of course, 20:20. A Government faced with rising Covid-19 levels and a fear that the all-important reopening of schools could be at risk was always going to be cautious on allowing the full reopening of pubs.

But it remains the case the decision to split pubs between those that sell food and those that don’t - and allowing that situation to continue for more than two months - is what has caused the current headache for the Government.