Advice on mixing vaccines due in the coming weeks, says Holohan

A recommendation on the mixing of vaccines – where a person can get a different one for their second dose – may well be made in the coming weeks, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday.

He was asked if he believes it may be possible to give people who received AstraZeneca as a first dose a different jab as a second dose, of Pfizer or Moderna.

Dr Holohan said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has already looked at that and had not so far recommended a mixing of vaccines.

However, it is examining other studies#, including one in Spain.

“We can anticipate that may well change in the coming weeks,” he told the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

He said his own daughter, aged 20, has received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and he is quite happy for her to get a second dose of the same vaccine.

He urged people to avail of the second doses they are offered.

Health officials are also looking at what role a booster vaccine might play in the fight against the virus, he added.

He was speaking as HSE chief Paul Reid said around 450,000 people, mostly aged over 60, will get a second dose of AstraZeneca by the week beginning July 19.

He said he expected sufficient supplies of the vaccine to be delivered to allow for the accelerated roll-out.

However, many will still not get their second vaccine within the eight weeks recommended by Niac.

Read More

It comes as the Department of Health said 329 new cases of the virus were diagnosed yesterday.

There are 57 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, while the number seriously ill in intensive care is now at 19 – a fall of four from the previous day, said the department, which now announces the daily toll on Twitter only.

Dr Holohan said yesterday: “I am glad to report that the Covid-19 epidemiological situation in Ireland remains stable and currently gives rise to a broadly positive outlook, notwithstanding an ongoing level of uncertainty due to the threat of variants and while a significant proportion of the adult population is yet to be fully protected through vaccination.

“Ireland’s progress has been made possible largely due to the great sacrifices of its people through their continued high levels of adherence to the public health measures, along with the progressive impact of the national vaccination programme.”

He added: “We continue to target the public health response in order to most optimally mitigate the impact of the pandemic, including as it relates to testing for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes Covid-19.”

Testing alone is not enough and there is a need for follow-on individual and public health actions, he added.