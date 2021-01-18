A very costly spin as daytrippers hit with €100 Covid fines for straying outside 5km limit

In the cold mountains that rise up between Dublin and Wicklow, Garda Joe Waldron, sustained by a flask of soup and a sandwich, was having a busy day.

Despite the fact that nobody is supposed to be moving more than a 5km radius from their house he was dealing with a constant supply of cars, motorbikes and cyclists at scenic Glencree.

Most were out for a Sunday spin as it turned out, and most will be getting €100 fines through their letterboxes this week. One driver he stopped had driven more than 80km from his address in Tullow, Co Carlow.

Gda Waldron had so many motorists to question at the popular beauty spot between Rathfarnham and Sally Gap yesterday afternoon that he had to queue them up to deal with them.

From last Monday gardaí have the power to issue the €100 fines to people straying more than 5km from their homes on non-essential journeys.

Between 2pm and 3pm yesterday Gda Waldron stopped 13 cars, two motorcyclists and two cyclists and fined around 10 of them.

Between 8.30am and 2pm he estimated he had handed out an extra 25 fines. His hands were frozen from all the details he had to record in his notebook.

Gda Waldron, from Roads Policing, was able to check addresses from car registration plates with his mobile device, so it was difficult for motorists to make up a fake address.

“Why are you so far from Walkinstown?” he asked one young man, who then knew the game was up.

“Some say they were not going to be getting out of their cars.

“Others say they knew the regulations but didn’t know they could get fined, and some say they thought you could drive beyond 5km from home and then get out and exercise,” he said.

“The message just doesn’t seem to be getting through,” he added as he flagged down an oncoming Audi.

One thing that surprised drivers was that it wasn’t only them getting the fine – everyone in the car over the age of 18 could get fined too.

While most people took the news quietly and turned around and went home, there were others who argued angrily.

“I have the right to free movement. I’m not paying the fine,” blasted one young man.

He was told if he didn’t pay it, he would end up in court.

“I’m helping a friend,” said another man in a raised voice, but would not say who the friend was and under what circumstances he was helping him.

Deeper into the hills at Powerscourt there was another checkpoint.

“We have issued 28 tickets and cautioned 26 people to turn back,” said a garda at that stop at 3.30pm.

“We’re busy but we’re not as busy as yesterday.”

On Saturday gardaí in the Wicklow Division issued over 100 fixed- charge notices and turned back more than 200 vehicles after issuing cautions to drivers under Operation Fanacht.

“I stopped one cyclist yesterday and he said: ‘I suppose you want to caution me?’, and I said ‘no, I want to fine you’, and he was a bit taken aback,” the traffic garda said.

“The message needs to get out there that people need to stay at home.

“These checkpoints aren’t just a weekend thing either. We’ll be setting them up during the week as well,” he added.