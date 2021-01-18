| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A very costly spin as daytrippers hit with €100 Covid fines for straying outside 5km limit

A Garda checkpoint at Powerscourt, Co Wicklow Expand

Close

A Garda checkpoint at Powerscourt, Co Wicklow

A Garda checkpoint at Powerscourt, Co Wicklow

A Garda checkpoint at Powerscourt, Co Wicklow

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

In the cold mountains that rise up between Dublin and Wicklow,  Garda Joe Waldron, sustained by a flask of soup and a sandwich, was having a busy day.

Despite the fact that nobody is supposed to be moving more than a 5km radius from their house he was dealing with a constant supply of cars, motorbikes and cyclists at scenic Glencree.

Most were out for a Sunday spin as it turned out, and most will be getting €100 fines through their letterboxes this week. One driver he stopped had driven more than 80km from his address in Tullow, Co Carlow.

Privacy