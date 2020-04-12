'A little bit of hope' - Donegal grandad receives hero's return after spending almost a month in ICU with coronavirus

A Donegal grandad who spent almost a month in hospital battling with Covid-19 was given a warm welcome by neighbours upon his return home.

Donal Bradley (65), from Buncrana, Co Donegal, spent 13 days in intensive care and a seven days on a ventilator after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

After successfully fighting off the illness, the grandad-of-three was given a surprise homecoming by his neighbours and family who had all lined up outside their driveways to cheer him on as he arrived home on Friday.

A video of the gathering, shared by Mr Bradley's daughter, Danielle Gibbons, shows him thanking his neighbours from a distance, telling them: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, the prayers worked."

Towards the end of the video, Mr Bradley puts his arms out to hug his grandchildren standing across the road, but his daughter reminds him that "they can't hug you granddad."

Instead, his grandchildren, Tiernan (9), Eabha (6) and Cooper (6), showed their love by making with a special banner, which said: "Welcome home granda".

Ms Gibbons said the community holds "such a high regard" for her father and were pleased to see him pull through after a long and "very worrying" few weeks.

"I had text a couple of neighbours who live around us and a few friends, probably around five in total, but the word spread around the park and everyone holds such high regard of our daddy, and came out with banners, posters, balloons etc," she told Independent.ie.

"It was amazing. We had around an hour and a half to prepare for his homecoming and it was so lovely to see these people out to welcome our daddy home from hospital."

Ms Gibbons stressed that all neighbours complied with social distancing guidelines.

She said she hopes that his recovery will give those who have a loved one diagnosed with Covid-19 "a little bit of hope," and thanked medical staff for looking after her father.

"It was horrendous, dad went into hospital on a Saturday morning and went straight into ICU where he would remain for 10 days, he was put on the ventilator the following day for 7 days," she said.

"It was very worrying for us all, we nominated our eldest sister to be the point of contact with dads nurses and doctors. She spoke with them twice a day, wrote everything down and relayed what they said to my mum and siblings. There was very hard days but thankfully he came through the other side. The nurses and doctors were unbelievable.

"I hope this story gives other family’s going through the same thing that we did a little bit of hope."

