‘A grave concern’- 970 more Covid-19 cases confirmed and 13 deaths

Some 970 more Covid-19 cases were reported today and 13 further deaths.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan said the current trajectory of the disease is of “grave concern” as 970 more cases were confirmed today and 13 further deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 81,228 and the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 to 2,171.

Speaking about the rise in cases, Dr Holohan said: ““The current trajectory of the disease in the community is of grave concern.

“In the last seven days to midnight Monday, we have reported 4,478 cases, an increase of more than 110% over the preceding week.

"In the last 5 days, we have seen extraordinary growth in the incidence of the virus across the country, significantly increasing the level of risk associated with the kind of inter-generational mixing that is normally experienced over the Christmas holidays.”

The CMO added that in order to protect our families and loved-ones, further restrictions have to be put in place.

He has pleaded with the country to “re-think” their Christmas plans.

Of the cases notified today:

470 are men /494 are women

64pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

348 in Dublin, 60 in Limerick, 59 in Cork, 59 in Wexford, 55 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The government announced today that the country will be returning to Level 5 restrictions from Christmas Eve.

Restaurants and pubs that serve food have to close from Christmas Eve at 3pm while hotels will be closed to non-essential bookings from December 26.

Supermarkets and pharmacies remain open as they have throughout the pandemic. Non-essential retailers like clothing stores are also being allowed to stay open but they must defer the usual January sales. Hairdressers and barbers however are being closed again after Christmas Eve.

Non-essential inter-county travel is being banned again from December 26. If people are staying in a different county over Christmas they are allowed stay on at that location, but there must be no new inter-county travel once they return home.

The travel ban from Britain- due to the rising case numbers and new strain of the virus there - is being extended to December 31.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will remain open for people training on their own.

No matches are allowed except for elite sports.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he can't be sure this will be the last Level Five lockdown of the pandemic, and also confirmed that the 5km rule is not in effect, but people can travel within their own county.

Mr Martin said the growth in cases will have a knock-on effect on hospitalisations but at the moment the health service is in a "relatively good position".

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said current trends, if not tackled, would lead to over 2,000 cases per day by New Year's Eve. Growth was 5pc on Sunday and 7pc yesterday and "the rate of growth is growing" the Tánaiste pointed out.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said while there is no concrete evidence the new strain of Covid-19 is in Ireland, "it's clear there is something going on out there."

The figures are quite dramatically different to what they were in weeks previous, the Taoiseach said, adding: "it would be irresponsible to operate on the assumption the new variant isn't in Ireland."

