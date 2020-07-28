90pc of people whose PUP payments were stopped over foreign travel ‘were leaving Ireland permanently’

AROUND 2,500 people have had their Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) cut due to foreign travel, but the majority were leaving the country for good.

This is according to new figures released tonight.

The Department of Social Protection said that 90pc of these cases were individuals who were leaving the country permanently.

The government has been under fire over the issue amid claims that welfare recipients were being singled out for financial punishment for going on holiday while others weren’t and concerns have been raised over data protection.

This evening a Department statement said that inspectors have undertaken control checks at airports and ports since 2012 and insisted this has had a “firm legal basis”.

It said no travel information is shared between an airport or port and the Department and that social welfare inspectors operate within their statutory powers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil earlier that PUP payments had been stopped to around 2,000 recipients at Dublin Airport since March.

The Department statement this evening said: “When other Irish ports and airports are factored in, this figure in relation to PUP rises to approximately 2,500.

It added: “Over 90 per cent of the individuals who had their payments stopped were leaving the country permanently.

“PUP is only payable to people who are in the country.”

The Department also said that Child Benefit recipients “maintain their entitlement while on holiday and there is no requirement to advise the Department in this connection.”

