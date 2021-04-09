6,000 people flew in last week from countries health experts want on hotel quarantine list 

MORE than 6,000 people arrived into Ireland last week from countries that public health experts advised the Government to put on the mandatory hotel quarantine list, Independent.ie can reveal.

Official figures on the number of passengers arriving into the State’s three airports between March 29 and April 4 show there were 6,243 arrivals from the USA and the 16 EU member states, including France, Germany and Italy.

The Expert Travel Advisory Group advised the Government to put these 17 countries along with 26 non-EU countries on the hotel quarantine list at the start of last week due to concerns over new variants and high infection rates.

This would mean that arrivals from these counties would be required to spend up to 14 days in a mandatory hotel quarantine facility.

Whilst the 26 non-EU countries were added to the list of ‘schedule two’ high risk countries, the addition of the other 17 has been delayed by a political row between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

The latest figures on arrivals into Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports show there were 1,583 arrivals from the Netherlands in the week leading up to last Sunday, April 4 - the most from any of the 17 countries.

There were 1,300 arrivals from France; 940 from Poland; 735 from the USA; 707 from Germany; 288 from Hungary; 245 from Italy; 158 from Sweden, 149 from Bulgaria, and 138 from Latvia.

The vast majority of arrivals - 6,020 - were into Dublin Airport, with 167 arrivals - all from the Netherlands - into Cork Airport, and 56 arrivals into Shannon, 54 of whom were from France and two from the USA.

The figures show that there were no arrivals from Malta, Slovakia, Luxembourg. There is no data available for arrivals from Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, or Slovenia.

Many of the EU countries identified by public health experts as being of high risk for variants of concern or having high case numbers are now set to be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list in the coming days.

This follows discussions between officials in several Government departments this week following a political row that delayed their addition and led to tensions between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Independent.ie revealed on Tuesday of last week that the Expert Travel Advisory Group had advised the Government to add 43 more countries to the list, including many EU member states.

Mr Donnelly has been anxious to add the 16 EU member states and the USA to the growing list of countries from which arrivals have to spend up to 14 days in a hotel quarantine facility.

However, Mr Coveney resisted the addition of the EU countries and the USA over concerns that it could be legally problematic as well as the impact on Irish citizens living in these countries.

On Thursday he appeared to back down on his opposition and concede that more EU countries would be added to the list.

“What this is about is ensuring that when we – because I think it’s when, not if, we extend the list of countries and that is going to include more EU countries – that we are ready for that and can deal with the capacity issues that are undoubtedly going to flow from it,” he told RTÉ Radio 1.

