59 potential breaches of Covid-19 pub laws identified by gardai

"We all have an individual responsibility to ensure we continue to play our part in reducing the spread of Covid-19 to protect our family, friends and neighbours," said Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey

Gardaí have identified 59 potential breaches of the new Covid-19 legislation for the reopening of pubs that serve food and restaurants.

In total since the commencement of Operation Navigation on July 3, gardaí have observed 59 potential breaches of the health regulations.

The regulations call for a 'substantial meal' to be served to customers, worth at least €9, but gardaí say the majority of breaches have come after no food was served by publicans.

"The majority of these cases continue to refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"The vast majority of licensed premises continue to operate in compliance with regulations and licensing laws."

Between July 13 and July 19, inclusive, gardaí found potential breaches of the health regulations or licensing laws on 20 occasions.

Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a direction as to how to proceed.

Speaking at Garda Headquarters Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "An Garda Síochána continue to carry out intensive visits of licensed premises which have opened for business in accordance with Covid-19 Public Health Regulations. An Garda Síochána continues to see high level of compliance. This is welcome.

"An Garda Síochána will continue to enforce the Public Health Guidelines, which have now been extended until the August 10.

"The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a real and present public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens, businesses and organisations to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”

