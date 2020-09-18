51 of 80 patients in hospital with Covid-19 are in Dublin

Hospitals in Dublin have 51 of the 80 patients who are being treated for Covid-19 tonight, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has revealed.

The numbers have jumped and 53 Covid-19 patients were in hospital last Friday.

“Earlier this week, I was advised by my GP to have a Covid-19 test. I was fortunate to receive an undetected result, which indicates I do not have Covid-19, but I am still self-isolating, as per the public health guidance,” he revealed.

The Minister was speaking after a new set of lockdown restrictions were imposed on Dublin city and county.

Mr Donnelly said that the Cabinet met this afternoon to decide how best to respond to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in Dublin.

“The number of new cases per day, the number of hospitalisations, including to intensive care, are continuing to rise,” he said.

“Modelling projections suggest that in a few weeks, and at the current rate of increase, Dublin would be at the same levels seen in April and May.

“More cases are being seen in older age groups, and several wards in Dublin hospitals have, in the past few days, become dedicated COVID-19 wards. There has also been an increase in the number of cases associated with nursing homes in recent weeks.”

He said the national 14-day incidence rate is 62 per 100,000. In Dublin it is 121 per 100,000. In early July, the national incidence rate was 3 per 100,000.

“The trajectory is clear. Our modelling estimates that if the current pattern of disease transmission continues there will be between 500 and 1,000 cases per day one month from now, 50-60 pc which will be in Dublin,” he added.

“I am acutely aware of how difficult these measures are for families, for businesses, for community groups, for sports and for those in the arts.

“If we didn’t act, many lives would be put at risk. Health services would be put at risk. Many, many more jobs would be put at risk. This is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is how we will suppress the virus.

“The decision made by Cabinet was based on various factors, including: the growing risk that the overall volume of disease would result in greater level of transmission among more vulnerable groups in our society; the risk that greater levels of transmission in more vulnerable groups would lead to increased hospitalisations and deaths; the risk that the situation in Dublin would accelerate the growth in cases in other counties across the country.”

Mr Donnelly said these measures are targeted specifically at limiting social contacts and reducing congregation.

Many EU countries are also at a critical juncture. In recent days the World Health Organisation’s regional director warned about increased transmission in Europe and said that the figures "should serve as a wake-up call for all of us", he added.

“Everyone in the country, not just those in Dublin, should reduce their social contacts immediately,” he said.

“The measures introduced in Dublin from midnight tonight will require collective buy-in and support from everyone. We can reduce transmission of this virus. We have worked together since the beginning of this pandemic, and it’s important that we all continue play our part now.”

