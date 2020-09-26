More than 50 patients were infected with Covid-19 in a Dublin hospital over six weeks, and 14 of whom died, according to a pioneering genome study by Irish scientists.

The patients in most cases caught the virus from healthcare workers, while an older patient who was agitated and “wandered” the corridors was identified as a potential “super spreader”.

The study, conducted at the height of the pandemic, investigated the genome sequences of 52 cases of hospital-acquired Covid-19 over March and April to track its transmission routes.

Read More

The research sheds new light on how the virus spread across wards and between health workers and finds that, in most cases, the virus was spread to patients by healthcare workers — not the other way around.

Scientists analysed 50 cases of hospital-acquired Covid-19. The first was detected on March 23 and over the following six weeks or so, outbreaks of the virus struck across several wards, infecting more than 50 people.

The first healthcare worker to develop a hospital-acquired Covid-19 infection worked in a different ward. Three patients of the healthcare worker also tested positive, while five other patients who were not cared for by the healthcare worker tested positive too.

A fourth outbreak occurred in two medical wards between April 2 and 9. Although the patients were in single en suite rooms on both wards, nine tested positive for the virus.

They had been treated by the same team of nursing and clinical teams.

At the same time, two more outbreaks occurred on the surgical wards where seven patients contracted the virus. Five patients were in single rooms and two shared a room. But there was no obvious link between these outbreaks and the outbreaks in the medical wards.

The hospital at this point widened testing criteria for healthcare workers, fearing cases were being missed, and staff were asked to wear masks for all interactions with patients — not just patients with Covid-19.

Tellingly, there were no further hospital outbreaks of Covid-19 for 10 days.

Then on April 28 a new hospital-acquired case emerged in an older, agitated patient who “wandered” the corridor with a designated carer.

According to the study, the patient was unable to maintain physical distancing and “characteristically would shout directly into faces of staff members passing by”.

An agency nurse who cared for him became symptomatic and a week later, on April 28, the patient tested positive for Covid-19.

Ultimately six healthcare workers on the ward tested positive for the virus, as did 11 patients — even though most patients on the ward would not have been deemed close contacts because they were immobile.

The outbreak occurred at a time when staff had been told to wear masks when interacting with patients.

“Upon questioning, staff reported that surgical masks were frequently removed in the nurses’ station when communicating with each other and replaced for patient interactions,” the study said.

Scientists analysed all 50 positive tests using a process of genome sequencing and identified six clusters of the virus in the hospital in that time.

They found that the first three clusters all stemmed broadly from the same hospital strain of the virus.

The second cluster included two patients in two separate wards who had both contracted the virus.

Sequencing showed both had the same strain of the virus.

Investigators were able to tell that the strain they had was the Ward 3 strain — from where it transpired both patients had been discharged the previous week.

Outbreaks across four wards of the hospital previously considered to be unrelated were found to be linked.

Scientists identified a single strain of the virus that was “indistinguishable” across all four wards.

One of the healthcare workers in this cluster who tested positive was identified as a “floater” who looked after the personal care of highly dependent patients on different wards on a daily basis.

The study concluded that 52 patients were infected with Covid-19 during their hospital admission between March 23 and May 7. Most of those were infirm and 14 patients died from complications of Covid-19.

Given the ongoing threat to vulnerable patients in hospitals, the report said it was “essential” to identify how the virus transmits in order to prevent hospital outbreaks.

The study claimed to “highlight for the first time the analytical strength” of whole genome sequencing in investigating hospital outbreaks and using the data to improve infection controls.

Read More

The data also suggested that most of the hospital-acquired cases were spread through healthcare workers, as many patients were immobile or in single en-suite rooms.

Genomic sequencing identifies slight mutations or changes in the sequence of the virus as it passes from human to human, which then allows scientists to investigate how it spreads, whether there is one or many sources of an outbreak and, sometimes, where it came from.

Other countries have been deploying the genome sequencing for months — the process was credited with mapping the second surge in Melbourne, Australia.

The study was aimed at tracking the transmission route of the virus in hospital, against a backdrop of high levels of infection amongst healthcare workers and a significant infection among patients.

It was clear from the findings that “ongoing communication between advisory organisations and front-line workers” was “paramount” in shaping public health policy, the study said.

The study, Whole-genome sequencing to track SARS-CoV-2 transmission in nosocomial outbreaks, was completed by scientists at UCD.

They included Mary Lucey, Dr Guerrino Macori, Professor Séamus Fanning and Professor Kirsten Schaffer, of the Department of Microbiology at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

Online Editors