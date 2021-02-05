4,600 fines issued as gardaí warn ‘Covid-19 doesn't switch off for house parties or holidays’

375 people have been fined at Dublin Airport for breaches of non-essential travel regulations.

Over 300 people have been fined by gardai for organising and attending house parties in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The fine for organising a house party is set higher at €500, while it is €150 for attending one.

Gardai revealed that they have “intervened with house parties right across the country," and warned that “Covid-19 doesn’t switch off for house parties, holidays or large gatherings.”

In all a total of 310 fines were issued for organising and attending a house party.

New figures show over 4,600 fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations were issued by gardaí to date.

Some 3,500 fines were issued for non-essential travel including around 375 for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

Over the last few days, gardaí have also attended breaches of health regulations by licensed premises, restaurants, retail outlets and hair and beauty salons amongst other business premises. In all instances, files will be sent to the DPP.

Gardaí have also to date issued 94 fines for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations with the vast majority of these – 70 – being in retail premises. People are advised that under public health regulations they must wear a face mask in retail premises.

Gardaí will continue their high visibility patrols this weekend, and while they say the vast majority are complying with regulations, “there also continues to be a minority who are putting themselves, their loved ones..at risk of getting Covid-19 by not adhering to the regulations,” John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security said.

“Covid-19 doesn’t switch off so that people can attend parties, or go on holidays, or gather in large groups.

“The message is clear and has been for some time – people should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home,” he said.

Gardai say that a €100 fine for non-essential cross border travel in this jurisdiction comes into operation on Monday.

Meanwhile six people will be before the District Courts in March 2021 for a non payment of a Covid-19 fine. They will appear in Dublin, Cork, Meath, Waterford and Limerick.

