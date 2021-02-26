40,000 ‘very high risk’ people moved up vaccination list as nursing homes see slump in Covid-19 cases

Roughly 40,000 people who are at very high risk of severe illness if they contract Covid-19 are being moved up the vaccination priority list, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

People aged between 16 and 69 that suffer with a medical condition that puts them at serious risk from the disease have been moved to the fourth cohort to be vaccinated.

This means they are next in line after everyone over the age of 70 has been vaccinated.

This cohort contains people undergoing cancer treatments such as chemo and radiotherapy, people with motor neuron disease, down syndrome, cystic fibrosis and diabetes among other illnesses.

Read More

The HSE are currently identifying the people who qualify for this group, planning which vaccines may best fit this group and admitted that this was “a complex group” that may require vaccination in various settings, Mr Reid said on Morning Ireland.

The HSE CEO said there was “very good news” in terms of vaccination efficacy in nursing home residents and staff.

This comes as positive cases in nursing home settings fell 80pc in one week in February following the vaccination roll-out.

He has asked Dr Colm Henry to look at the possibility of relaxing restrictions in nursing homes with regards to visitation in light of this, but this will also be contingent on Nphet’s advice to the HSE, Mr Reid said.

“I would like to see us reducing restrictions in nursing homes and I know Nursing Homes Ireland would like it,” Mr Reid said.

The HSE boss did sound caution, though, saying the virus has shown a “tendency to outmanoeuvre any plan we put in place and we have had significant death and mortality in nursing homes”.

Mr Reid admitted that people are more willing to meet up and go to other people’s houses in recent weeks as close contacts are starting to trend in the wrong direction ever so slightly. He said two thirds of positive cases last week were close contacts and that more than one in three household close contacts tested positive last week.

“What we are seeing is increased mobility and more people moving between homes. We can see the virus spreading between homes, sometimes with younger people but not always with younger people.

“That is a kind of flag of concern for us as we know the transmission levels of this variant and if it was to turn from the base level we were at, it could be very risky for us.

“It is really hard, but if we stick with this, we will be in really good shape to get out of this as soon as possible,” Mr Reid said.

He also strongly encouraged parents with kids returning to school next week to avoid mixing with other parents “at the school gate” due to the new variant and the potential for it to spread easily.

Read More





Online Editors