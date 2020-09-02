THERE have been 40 more cases with Covid-19 in hospitals overnight, according to RTÉ.

There was a small increase in cases overnight in hospitals after 217 cases were reported yesterday, the highest since May.

HSE figures show the 40 hospital cases are up by five on yesterday, with six of the patients in intensive care.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has stated the numbers are high but the five day average of cases is still stable at 115 a day.

Of the cases announced yesterday, 103 are men and 113 are women. There is a 70pc rise of cases in those under 45 years of age.

There are 41 vacant intensive care beds in the country, according to Morning Ireland. And there have been no Covid-related deaths for 10 days.

Dublin had the highest number of cases in the figures releases yesterday with 103, followed by Kildare, with 25 reported cases.

The World Health Organization has reported that data seems to show that 80pc of infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15pc are severe leading to patients needing oxygen and 5pc are critical, with a necessity for ventilation.

