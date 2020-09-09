307 new Covid cases 'a little bit shocking' but unclear how Dublin lockdown would work, says immunologist

TRINITY College’s Dr Tomás Ryan has said a rise in Covid-19 cases to 307 in one day yesterday was “a little bit shocking” - but he finds it difficult to understand how any lockdown would work in Dublin.

Dr Ryan, from the college’s school of biochemistry and immunology, said: “When a colleague texted me the number 307... I found it a little bit shocking but I wouldn't say anyone should be alarmed by daily figures.

“No one day can tell us that much, partly because of inconsistencies in the testing… but clearly it's a new spike in cases.”

Thus far the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has steered away from any mention of locking down Dublin or Limerick.

Dublin accounted for 182 new cases yesterday and there were 19 cases in Limerick - the highest in the city for a fortnight.

“Local restrictions are undesirable,” Dr Ryan told Morning Ireland on RTÉ One.

“I think they should be considered an emergency measure.”

Dr Ryan said lockdowns only highlighted “you're not living with the virus - it’s reactive.”

“But if you have to do it in the short term, you have to do it.

“I don’t know what a local lockdown in Dublin would look like - if you do the whole county, it would be very challenging with the economy.”

Dr Ryan also said due to parents making “essential journeys” to and from school and work, it would also be “challenging to know how to deal with that.”

Online Editors