300 staff at Greencore's Northampton plant diagnosed with coronavirus

Around 300 staff at a Greencore sandwich factory in the UK have been diagnosed with Covid-19 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Around 300 staff at a Greencore sandwich factory in the UK have been diagnosed with Covid 19 after the company ramped up testing following an outbreak in the town of Northampton.

The company said staff who are affected are self isolating. Greencore’s share price fell in London, down almost 3pc on the news. Health authorities in the UK said the Irish company, headed by Patrick Coveney, “has highly effective measures in place and they continue to work extremely hard to exceed the requirements needed to be COVID-19 secure within the workplace.”

The company identified 220 cases among its workers in Northampton, while local authorities had identified another 79 staff members who are infected.

Northampton Borough Council and Public Health Northamptonshire said in a statement that the outbreak at the plant is part of a wider outbreak in the district.

Expand Close Patrick Coveney, chief executive, Greencore, said the company has already commenced a process to appoint a new chief financial officer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Patrick Coveney, chief executive, Greencore, said the company has already commenced a process to appoint a new chief financial officer

“Northampton borough has been experiencing a high number of cases over the last four weeks and residents and employees have been asked to “act now” to follow additional measures, to avoid a local lockdown or further government intervention,” the local authorities said.

Their message suggested infections in the area are being spread in the community, rather than in workplaces.

“Businesses and workplaces have worked alongside Northampton Borough Council and Public Health Northamptonshire to ensure they play a pivotal role in helping employees to understand the risks associated with car sharing, house sharing and sharing crowded areas during breaks or commuting to and from work. They have worked tirelessly in the main to ensure that they are compliant and that workplace procedures are adhered to at all times.”

“Individuals must now understand their role in acting responsibly outside of the work environment, to ensure that they protect themselves, their colleagues and those that they socially interact with, especially family and friends.”

Online Editors