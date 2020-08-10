29,000 fail to confirm eligibility for pandemic payment

A total of 29,000 people have failed to confirm that they are eligible for the pandemic unemployment payment despite being contacted by state officials four times.

They have been given until noon next Friday to respond or risk losing next week’s payment.

The Department of Social Protection issued a fourth notification to the 29,000 individuals last weekend after contacting them by email, text message and through their MyWelfare accounts.

The move came after it contacted 390,000 people who were receiving the payment to confirm their eligibility, and most responded.

“The communication advised that no further payments will issue after the payment that they receive tomorrow,” said the department in a statement today.

“As long as they do this before 12.00 noon on Friday next they will receive a payment as normal next week.”

Meanwhile, the latest figures show there are now 262,500 people receiving the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

This is 12,100 less than last week.

Overall numbers are down 56pc since the peak on May 5.

However, a further 370,000 employees are being supported by a wage subsidy scheme and 244,600 people are getting standard jobseeker payments.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, encouraged workers in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to apply for the payment.

“Regrettably we have had to postpone some elements of the reopening plan and introduce some limited restrictions in the counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly,” she said.

“I understand that this decision is very disheartening for businesses and employees in those counties many of whom have only recently returned to work.

“I want to emphasise that workers who are affected by these restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are entitled to access the Covid-19 illness benefit payment and the Covid -19 pandemic unemployment payment.”

She said this includes people living in direct provision centres and non-nationals whose employment has been suspended due to a forced closure of a business due to the virus.

