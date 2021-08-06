1,782 cases of Covid-19 today as Government pledges road map for easing restrictions by end of month

There were 385,000 community tests conducted in July 2021 which was among the highest levels since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures.

The Government has warned large social gatherings involving alcohol “aid the spread of the virus” hours after they cleared the way for outdoor parties of 200 people.

In a statement issued after a Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, the Government said it understands the “frustration felt by those sectors of the economy and society that remain severely restricted or fully closed” .

“It is important to stress that these continued restrictions are based on public health advice,” it added.

They said this is why the remaining Covid-19 restrictions mainly relate to indoor activities and to live events and mass gatherings.

“For example, large gatherings and crowds that involve socialisation, including consumption of alcohol which reduces inhibitions, have all been shown to aid the spread of the Covid-19 disease,” the statement added.

The comments come hours after Fáilte Ireland was forced to issue new guidelines following Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s attendance at Katherine Zappone’s controversial Merrion Hotel party.

The new rules allow outdoors parties of 200 people with live music.

The Government said the trajectory of the virus “remains very uncertain”. It said the incidence of the virus “remains high and is continuing to increase” especially among younger people.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 was told 1,782 new cases of the virus were recorded today. It was specifically noted that there are very high rates of the virus in Donegal, Louth and Galway. The statement said there were 193 in hospital and 28 in intensive care units, as of this morning.

The Government also committed to developing a clear road map for the sustainable re-opening of activities in the live entertainment, culture and arts sectors. There will also be a plan for returning to offices.

“In advance of an announcement on the road map, the relevant Departments and State agencies will continue to engage intensively with representatives of those who are impacted by the current restrictions so that the relevant guidance and communications can be agreed and implemented quickly once a decision is made to modify or remove restrictions,” it said.

Meanwhile, over 6m vaccine doses have now been administered, comprising 3.2m first doses.

Walk-in vaccination centres will operate again at various locations.



