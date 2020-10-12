11pc hike in numbers on pandemic unemployment payment since last week

Over 23,000 people have signed up for the pandemic unemployment payment since last week.

There are now 228,858 people receiving the emergency income support.

This is an 11pc hike compared to last week.

Another 211,492 people are on standard dole payments, according to the latest figures released today.

The number of claimants rose from 83,356 to 84,485 in Dublin and from 16,995 to 20,566 in Cork.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said some €61.4mn has been paid out in the pandemic unemployment payment this week.

“The increase in the number of recipients reflects the seriousness of the impact of the pandemic on the economic life of the country,” she said.

“I know it has been difficult for many businesses particularly in the hospitality sector who have been impacted by Level 3 restrictions.

“My priority is ensuring that we get payments to impacted workers quickly, this is the very reason government has kept PUP open for applications.

“Over 95pc of people who applied for PUP this week did so online. This meant that it was possible to process the claims immediately and issue payments without delay.”

Since March, 71,641 people under the age of 66 have been medically certified for the Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit, which is an increase of 2,375 from last week.

A total of 2,604 people are currently receiving the payment.

The number of people certified to receive the benefit has increased in every county and every sector.

The sectors with the highest number of people medically certified for receipt of the benefit work in wholesale and retail, followed by health and social workers.

