Liz Canavan Assistant Secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach. photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

TEN thousand people who have been medically certified for the €350-per-week enhanced illness benefit have yet to receive the payment because they haven't submitted applications.

The payment is available to people who are off sick from work due to falling ill from coronavirus or who have been told to self isolate by a doctor if they have a suspected case.

A total of 27,300 people have been medically certified to meet the conditions for the receipt of the COVID-19 enhanced illness benefit payment, according to senior government official Liz Canavan.

The Department of Social Protection has has received medical certificates for these people from their GPs.

However, just 17,000 of the people involved have submitted the application form necessary to claim the benefit and as a result, around 10,000 cases cannot be progressed to conclusion.

Ms Canavan said: "If you're unsure about whether you have submitted an application form, please contact the illness benefit contact centre at 01 7043300, or 1890928400."

She said people should have their PPS number to hand when they make contact so the status of their application can be determined.

Online Editors