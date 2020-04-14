| 12.4°C Dublin

Coronavirus quiet tempts jackals into Tel Aviv park

City vets say it is important that people do not feed the jackals or they could get used to mingling with humans.

By Oded Balilty, Associated Press

The quiet of the coronavirus lockdown in Israel has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over an urban oasis in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Each spring, Hayarkon Park usually comes alive with joggers, children playing, young families and 20-somethings picnicking and sunbathing, but these days virtually the only sign of life in the sprawling park is the jackals.

The animals arrive just before nightfall, but while they may look like they are having fun – lying in the grass and chasing after one another – experts say they are desperately looking for food.

Jackals eat dog food that was left for them by a woman at Hayarkon Park (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

Vets in Tel Aviv say it is important that people do not feed the jackals (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

Officials fear the animals will become aggressive if they are not fed (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

About 100 jackals are believed to live in Hayarkon Park (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

A jackal hidden in spring flowers in Hayarkon Park (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

The park is usually teeming with joggers (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

The jackals are scavengers that normally live on the edges of the park and subsist on food scraps left behind by humans (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

They are afraid of people and usually keep their distance (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

The timid animals have come into the open, reaching areas where they rarely venture as they search for food (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

The animals arrive just before nightfall (Oded Balilty/AP) Expand

PA Media