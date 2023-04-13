Coronation coins to feature first ever crowned effigy of King Charles III
Phil Barnett
A crowned portrait of the King will feature for the first time on a new range of commemorative coins created to celebrate the upcoming coronation. The collection, which includes a 50p and £5 coin, will be released later this month ahead of the historic May 6 celebration. The effigy, which was designed by artist and sculptor Martin Jennings and is emblazoned on the highly collectible coins, depicts King Charles III wearing the Tudor crown.