Coronation champion nurse reflects on ‘electric’ Windsor concert

Michelle Beaver, 51, with her husband Peter, 55, who attended the coronation concert at Windsor on Sunday (Michelle Beaver/PA)

By Danielle Desouza, PA

A nurse who was invited to the “electric” Coronation Concert as a coronation champion has spoken fondly of how everyone was “singing along” and cheering for the Prince of Wales when he gave his speech for the King.